Markets

Daimler Says Preliminary Q3 Results Above Market View; Sees Positive Impact For Remainder Of 2020

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said that its preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 are significantly above market expectations, and expects positive impact for the remainder of the year 2020.

Daimler reported that its third-quarter Group EBIT was 3.07 billion euros, compared to market expectations of 1.95 billion euros for the quarter.

Adjusted EBIT for the third-quarter was 3.48 billion euros, compared to market expectations of 2.498 billion euros for the quarter.

Daimler also expects a positive impact for the remainder of the year, however with the fourth quarter 2020 to show the usual year-end seasonality pattern. It is made under the assumption of no further COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company said it expects to publish an updated guidance for the financial year 2020 together with its quarter results on October 23.\\

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular