Daimler says BAIC will not further increase its 9.98% stake

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Daimler DAIGn.DE on Monday said its Chinese shareholder Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC) 1958.HK has agreed not to further increase its stake in the German luxury carmaker beyond the 9.98% stake it has held since 2019.

Daimler said it holds a 9.55% stake in BAIC Motor and a 2.46% stake in BAIC BluePark.

"This underlines the successful partnership to continue the long-term success of Mercedes-Benz in China," Daimler said in a statement.

