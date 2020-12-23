Daimler prepares listing of trucks business -Handelsblatt

Trucks listing could happen at end-2021 - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE is preparing a stock market listing of its trucks division, business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

The unit could be floated at the end of 2021, the sources said, adding division head Martin Daum is likely to get an early extension of his contract by three years as part of the plans, the paper added.

Speculation of a trucks listing has flared up regularly ever since Daimler initiated steps to form independent subsidiaries under its roof, eventually making it easier to spin them off and list them in the medium-term.

"The possibility of such a move was already known," a local trader said, adding that while the news was positive for shares, a listing of the division at the end of next year was still a long way to go.

Shares in Daimler rose as much as 3.1% on the news.

A spokesman for the group declined to comment.

A possible listing of Daimler's truck division would come after rival Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE last year floated its trucks unit Traton 8TRA.DE to put the business on an independent footing.

