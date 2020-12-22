Daimler prepares listing of trucks business -Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE is preparing a stock market listing of its trucks division, business newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

The unit could be floated at the end of 2021, the sources said, adding division head Martin Daum is likely to get an early extension of his contract by three years as part of the plans.

Daimler was not immediately available for comment.

Rival Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE last year listed its trucks unit Traton 8TRA.DE to put the business on an independent footing.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Grant McCool)

