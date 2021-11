Daimler pension trust sells 3.1% stake in Renault

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE said on Wednesday its pension trust would sell all shares it holds in French peer Renault RENA.PA and that its industrial partnership was not affected by the transaction.

The pension trust would sell about 9.2 million ordinary shares in Renault via an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors after the market close on Wednesday.

Previous filings show that stake to be 3.1% of Renault's share capital and about 5% of the voting rights.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

