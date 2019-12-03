Daimler Mobility, Geely Launch StarRides In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Daimler Mobility AG and Geely Technology Group have unveiled the premium ride-hailing provider StarRides in China. The 50-50 joint venture is based in Hangzhou, where services will be launched with a fleet of 100 vehicles. The companies plan to expand the StarRides services to other major cities in China starting in 2020.

Joerg Lamparter, board member Daimler Mobility AG for Digital & Mobility Solutions, said: "Premium ride-hailing is an essential element in our mobility ecosystem ranging from multi-year financing contracts to flexible leasing, car rental and subscription models to on-demand mobility. With Geely Technology Group, we have found an excellent partner to expand our mobility ecosystem in China."

