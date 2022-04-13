Daimler, Mercedes not aware of talks with Russia's Rostec on Kamaz stake

April 13 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE and Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE said on Wednesday they could not confirm there were talks between either of them and Russian state conglomerate Rostec over selling Mercedes-Benz' stake in Russian truckmaker Kamaz KMAZ.MM.

The statements from spokespeople for the two German companies followed a report by Russia's TASS news agency earlier on Wednesday, which cited Rostec head Sergey Chemezov as saying Rostec was in such talks with Mercedes-Benz.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

