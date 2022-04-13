Daimler, Mercedes not aware of talks with Russia's Rostec on Kamaz stake

Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Daimler Truck and Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday they could not confirm there were talks between either of them and Russian state conglomerate Rostec over selling Mercedes-Benz' stake in Russian truckmaker Kamaz.

The statements from spokespeople for the two German companies followed a report by Russia's TASS news agency earlier on Wednesday, which cited Rostec head Sergey Chemezov as saying Rostec was in such talks with Mercedes-Benz.

