Daimler Issues Outlook

(RTTNews) - Daimler (DDAIF.PK) said the company is confident about the current fiscal year. The company still expects unit sales, revenue and EBIT in 2021 to be significantly above prior-year levels.

In the first quarter of 2021, the positive trend seen in previous quarters continued, Daimler said. It expects unit sales in the first quarter to remain at year-earlier levels. Profitability is seen higher than in the first quarter last year.

Daimler expects listing of Daimler Truck on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by the end of 2021. The company also intends to rename Daimler as Mercedes-Benz in due course.

"We want to accelerate the electrification of our product portfolio. Almost two years ago, we presented our Ambition2039. We want a CO2-neutral fleet of new cars. It's our goal to reach this target sooner," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and of Mercedes-Benz AG.

For fiscal 2020, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board propose distributing a dividend of 1.35 euros per share.

