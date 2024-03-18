Daimler Buses aims for ambitious margin target from 2025

March 18 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE set new ambitious targets for its bus division on Monday, now guiding for adjusted return on sales to rise to 8% from next year and to 9% by 2030.

Last year, the bus division's adjusted return on sales recovered to 4.7% after weak sales during the pandemic.

"We are firmly convinced that this is the 'decade of the bus'," said Chief Executive Till Oberwoerder in a statement.

The German truck and bus maker said it plans to become more profitable even in "less than ideal" economic conditions, citing rising demand for environmentally friendly means of transport.

Daimler Truck raised its dividend after posting better-than-expected earnings in 2023, boosted by strong post-pandemic demand, but pointed to markets returning to normal levels this year.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Andrey Sychev, editing by Miranda Murray)

