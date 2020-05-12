Daimler-BAIC joint venture is 'moderately positive' on China's 2020 auto market - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLJ

The Daimler-BAIC joint venture's view on the Chinese auto market this year is "moderately positive" based on its April sales performance, the partnership's CEO said on Wednesday.

CEO Arno van der Merwe made the comments during a visit to the Beijing Benz Automotive Co's plant.

He declined to comment on whether the joint venture will revise its 2020 sales target and said production had returned to normal levels after it had been affected by coronavirus containment measures.

