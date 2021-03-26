Daimler AG's Stock Saw A Near 5% Rise Last Week, Will It Continue?

Daimler AG’s stock (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has risen by 4.7% over the last five trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 fell by -0.6% over the last five trading days. Two weeks ago Renault sold its entire stake in Daimler AG but the company further announced that the sale of the stake won’t change their decade long industrial partnership. Now, is DDAIF’s stock poised to grow? We believe that there is a 59% chance of a rise in DDAIF’s stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Daimler AG’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

5D: DDAIF 4.7%, vs. S&P500 -0.6%; Outperformed market

(13% likelihood event)

Daimler AG stock rose 4.7% over a five day trading period ending 3/22/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.6% A change of 4.7% or more over five trading days is a 13% likelihood event, which has occurred 322 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

over a five day trading period ending 3/22/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.6%

10D: DDAIF 2.3%, vs. S&P500 3.2%; Underperformed market

(20% likelihood event)

Daimler AG stock rose 2.3% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.2%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.2% A change of 2.3% or more over ten trading days is a 20% likelihood event, which has occurred 494 times out of 2500 in the last ten years

21D: DDAIF 8%, vs. S&P500 1%; Outperformed market

(12% likelihood event)

Daimler AG stock rose 8% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1% A change of 8% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 12% likelihood event, which has occurred 290 times out of 2458 in the last ten years

While Daimler stock may have moved, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how the stock valuation for Tesla vs. Cigna shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find many such discontinuous pairs here.

