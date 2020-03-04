Daimler AG Names Steffen Hoffmann Head Of Investor Relations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) announced the appointment of Steffen Hoffmann as Head of Investor Relations on April 1, 2020. Current Head of Investor Relations, Björn Scheib, will leave the company by mutual agreement. Björn Scheib has been Head of the department since 2009.

Steffen Hoffmann has been Head of Finance & Controlling Greater China since June 2017. Olaf Schick, currently Chief Compliance Officer, will become Head of Finance & Controlling Greater China. Schick previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Mercedes-Benz Russia.

