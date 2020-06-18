Daimler AG Details Green Finance Framework - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said, with its Green Finance Framework, the company is enabling investors to participate in the sustainability goals and creating new opportunities to finance significant upfront investments towards CO2-neutral technologies and services. The Green Finance Framework is a summary of principles under which Daimler will utilize green financing instruments in the future. It applies to a broad range of debt instruments such as green bonds, green promissory notes, green commercial paper and green loans.

The Green finance instruments allow investors to invest in green projects like the development and production of electric vehicles. Daimler will allocate the net proceeds from the green financing instruments to develop and produce zero-emission vehicles such as battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles. The company will provide a Green Finance Investor Report on an annual basis in order to create transparency on the financed projects.

