Daimler AG (DDAIF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Daimler AG (DDAIF) closed at $96.87, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DDAIF as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.55 per share and revenue of $200.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +250.13% and +13.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DDAIF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.86% higher. DDAIF currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DDAIF is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.09.

Also, we should mention that DDAIF has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

