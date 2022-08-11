Daimler AG (DDAIF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Daimler AG (DDAIF) closed at $62.22, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 11.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Daimler AG as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Daimler AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Daimler AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Daimler AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.9, so we one might conclude that Daimler AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that DDAIF has a PEG ratio of 2.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

