Daimler AG 2019 Profit Declines; Revenue Up 3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported full year 2019 net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.4 billion euros compared to 7.2 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share declined to 2.22 euros from 6.78 euros. Full-year EBIT was 4.3 billion euros compared to 11.1 billion euros, reflecting material adjustments including expenses from legal proceedings and related measures, restructuring measures and M&A transactions. Adjusted EBIT, reflecting the underlying business, was 10.3 billion euros, for the fiscal year.

Fiscal year revenue was 172.7 billion euros, an increase of 3%. Total unit sales were 3.34 million passenger cars and commercial vehicles compared to 3.35 million, last year.

For fiscal 2020, Daimler expects Group EBIT to be significantly above the level of 2019. Group revenue is anticipated to be stable at the level of 2019. Daimler projects Group unit sales slightly below the prior-year level.

The Board will propose a dividend of 0.90 euros per share at the AGM on April 1, 2020.

