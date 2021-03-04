Daimler accelerates green push

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Mar 4 (IFR) - Daimler tapped the euro market for €1bn of green funding on Thursday, following its inaugural deal last year, and while appetite was robust, the automaker did end up paying a premium to get the trade done.

Still, this was largely based on fair value estimates using the company’s one outstanding green bond – a €1bn 0.75% September 2030 – which was seen at a spread of 53bp over swaps prior to the announcement of the new deal. Versus Daimler’s conventional bonds, its second green issue appeared to price with no concession. The automaker has a €1bn 1.125% November 2031 that leads saw at a spread of 73bp and a €500m 1.125% August 2034 seen at 78bp.

Fair value for the new 12-year was somewhere in the low 60s, based on where the green was quoted, according to one banker involved. Books reached over €2.9bn at one point, later falling to over €2.6bn, and BBVA, BNPP, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Santander were able to fix the spread at 70bp, well inside the 95bp area IPTs but still north of where leads had fair value.

“We are currently in a market where issuers do need to offer a bit of premium, especially when you go longer but also even on the intermediate stuff,” said one DCM banker. “This being said, the market is still holding together well and it would only be a problem if you are extremely price conscious – spreads are still low.”

Daimler became the first of the automakers involved in the emissions scandal to issue green bonds, selling an inaugural in the format last September and attracting a book that at one point exceeded €8.4bn. The price revision on that deal was substantial, with leads starting at 160bp–165bp and ending at 105bp.

And although Thursday’s deal did not receive as much attention as the debut, bankers are indicating that investors, both conventional and those with specific ESG mandates, are taking a broader view of which companies can and should be issuing ESG use-of-proceeds bonds.

“There is a big push from the end money, the people that invest in the asset managers or whoever, to focus more on ESG,” said a second DCM banker. “This translates into more interest in and demand for ESG assets, but then this is also being accompanied by more rigorous scrutiny of these assets.”

Daimler's green bond framework has received the highest rating – Dark Green – from Cicero. As well as electric vehicle production, proceeds from any funding done under the framework could go towards upgrading manufacturing facilities or constructing new facilities.

“They established their framework, they established themselves as an issuer of green bonds last year and they have the assets to fund, and this is why they came back to the market today,” said the second banker.

