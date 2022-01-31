Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: TECL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.55, changing hands as high as $66.64 per share. Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TECL's low point in its 52 week range is $34.60 per share, with $91.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.88.

