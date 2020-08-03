Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: SPXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.90, changing hands as high as $50.45 per share. Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPXL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.51 per share, with $76.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.26.

