Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: SOXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.40, changing hands as high as $49.47 per share. Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOXL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.50 per share, with $74.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.