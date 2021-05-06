Daily Mirror publisher reports strong revenue growth from digital unit

May 6 (Reuters) - Reach Plc RCH.L said on Thursday its annual operating profit would come in above market expectations after the publisher of Britain's Daily Mirror reported strong revenue growth from its digital business for the first four months of the year.

The company said revenue from the digital business rose 35% for the period ended April 25 and the number of registered customers rose to 6.2 million and was on track to reach 10 million by the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

