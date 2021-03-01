Daily Mirror publisher reports 12.8% drop in full-year profit

The publisher of Britain's Daily Mirror and Daily Express met expectations with a 12.8% decline in full-year adjusted operating profit after a recovery in print revenue and digital demand delivered a stronger second half.

Reach RCH.L on Monday reported profit of 133.8 million pounds ($187.3 million) on revenue down 14.6% to 600.2 million pounds, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on its print titles.

($1 = 0.7145 pounds)

