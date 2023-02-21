Daily Markets: Will the Fed Step Up Its Fight Against Inflation?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.10%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.21%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.71% lower, led by Technology Services, and Retail Trade names. India’s SENSEX and Taiwan’s TAIEX were essentially unchanged, down 0.03% and up 0.08%, respectively. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.16% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.49% higher. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

Following hotter-than-expected inflation data last week, the market narrative is that the Federal Reserve could potentially step up its efforts to bring inflation back to its stated 2% target. The fear is such moves could ultimately land the economy in a recession. That should have investors and economists going through today’s flash February PMI data with a fine-toothed comb, reviewing not just manufacturing and services data but also trends on new orders, employment, and inflation. Based on those reports for Japan, the Eurozone, and the UK, the Manufacturing economy continued to contract in February, even as the Services side of those economies continued to expand. At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global will publish its flash February data for the U.S., which is expected to see continued contraction for both Manufacturing and Services. Following the January Consumer and Producer Price indices last week, what the flash February data says about inflation has the potential to re-frame the course of Fed monetary policy.

International Economy

The flash reading for the au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.4 in February from the final 48.9 in the prior month. This was the fourth consecutive month of contraction in factory activity and the steepest pace since August 2020. The flash Services PMI reading for February rose to 53.6 vs, January’s 52.3 figure.

The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing flash PMI fell to 48.5 in February from 48.8 in January, missing estimates of 49.3 and marking the eighth consecutive contraction of the bloc’s factory activity. Moving in a very different direction, initial indications are the S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI rose to 53.0 in February, up from 50.8 in the previous month and comfortably above market forecasts of 51.0.

Preliminary estimates showed the S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for the UK increased to 49.2 in February from 47 in January, beating market forecasts of 47.5. Turning to the Services sector and its early read for February, the S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI rose to 53.3 from 48.7 in January, the highest in eight months and beating market expectations of 49.2.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area increased by 13 points to 29.7 in February from January’s 16.7 figure and well above market forecasts for 22.3.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the flash February PMI data mentioned above, at 10 AM ET, January Existing Home Sales data will be published. The consensus forecast calls for 4.1 million homes, up modestly from 4.02 million in December.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held what is being called a confrontational meeting with his Chinese counterpart over the long weekend in Munich. Per reports, Blinken warned Chinese official Wang Yi the flight of a Chinese surveillance balloon across the United States, “must never happen again.” Blinken also cautioned Beijing against providing “material support” to Russia’s war in Ukraine, a prospect he later suggested China was now “strongly” considering.

Markets

Friday saw the markets continue to trade Technology (-1.25%) and Energy (-3.56%) lower while bidding up Utilities (1.08%) and Consumer Staples (1.29%). Equity indexes closed out the week mixed as the Russell 2000 and the Dow gained 0.21% and 0.38%, respectively, the S&P 500 fell 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.58% lower. Deere & Company (DE) plowed ahead with a 7.53% gain on strong quarterly earnings, what the company referred to as “strong agricultural fundamentals,” and an improving supply chain outlook.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.05%

S&P 500: 6.24%

Nasdaq Composite: 12.62%

Russell 2000: 10.51%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 48.19%

Ether (ETH-USD): 41.55%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Home Depot (HD), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), and Walmart (WMT) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Meta Platforms (META) will mirror Twitter with a monthly subscription service called Meta Verified that will allow users to verify their accounts using a government ID. The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook will be launched later this week, with prices starting at $11.99/month on the web or $14.99/month on iOS and Android.

Defense stocks including Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD), and Northrop Grumman (NOC) should see a boost today following the White House announcing $450 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown

Uber Technologies (UBER) announced it will introduce electric vehicles (EVs) in India for ride-sharing with plans to have 25,000 EVs from Tata Motors over three years.

Aurora Mobile (JG) is one of the first ecosystem partners of ERNIE Bot, a generative AI chatbot developed by Baidu (BIDU). Aurora intends to use the chatbot in customer engagement and marketing technology services.

ADTRAN (ADTN) now sees its preliminary Q4 2922 revenues to be at $358.3 million vs. the $366.69 million consensus “as strength in optical networking solutions helped to offset delays in new product introductions.”

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Camping World (CWH), Coinbase Global (COIN), Medifast (MED), Palo Alto Networks (PAWN), Realty Income (O), Toll Brothers (TOL), and ZipRecruiter (ZIP) are expected to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, February 22

Germany: Consumer Price Index - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, February 23

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 4Q 2022 GDP – Second Estimate

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 24

Japan: Consumer Price Index – January

Germany: GDP – 4Q 2022

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – January

US: New Home Sales – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – February

Thought for the Day

“We like long weekends, but we love short weeks.” ~Anonymous

