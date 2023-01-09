Daily Markets: Stocks Try to Sustain Friday's Rally

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets closed up across the board today. China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei had near identical results, gaining 0.58% and 0.59%, respectively, while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.64%. India’s Sensex advanced 1.41%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 1.89% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s TAIEX were up 2.63% and 2.64% with Korea’s results led by Consumer Non-Durables and Technology Services and Taiwan’s rally spurred by Energy Minerals. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive start to the first full week of trading for the new year.

Helping lift futures is the weekend re-opening in China, which is also giving a rise to oil prices. However, that potential positive catalyst for the global economy is being mitigated by renewed layoff concerns and softer-than-expected quarterly results from an expanding list of retailers. Even after the positive inflation surprise found in the December Employment Report, investors will look for further confirmation of its easing.

The December survey of consumers’ expectations on inflation, labor-market conditions, and household finances will be published at 11 AM ET by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. If those findings point to falling inflation expectations, equities are likely to view that as confirmation the Fed has room to slow the size of its interest rate hikes. In turn, that would likely continue the market rally that ended last week. However, with new rounds of layoffs being announced and retail companies re-setting holiday season expectations, the current pop in stocks could be muted.

Data Download

International Economy

Over the weekend, China removed almost all its border restrictions, bringing an end to Covid related measures that sealed the country from the rest of the world for three years. The flow of travelers, however, is likely to remain restrained in the near term as some governments keep restrictions in place to prevent importing infections from China’s current and largest Covid-19 outbreak.

The January Sentix Investor Confidence Index for the Eurozone, which rates the economic outlook for the coming six months, rose to -17.5 from December’s -21.0, coming in ahead of the expected -18.0 reading. The Euro Area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 6.5% in November, unchanged from the previous month's all-time low and down from 7.1% twelve months prior.

Domestic Economy

Data published by the New York Federal Reserve shows aggregate household debt balances increased by $351 billion in 3Q 2022, putting the total outstanding balance at $16.51 trillion. With prospects for interest rates to move higher as the Fed continues to fight inflation, investors concerned about consumer spending will want to dig into the November Consumer Credit report published at 3 PM ET today.

Markets

Friday saw markets bounce on employment and wage releases that seem to indicate the beginning of some inflation normalization. The Dow gained 2.13%, the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 rose 2.26% and 2.28%, respectively, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 2.56% higher. Unsurprisingly, sectors were all up, led by Materials (3.44%), Technology (2.93%), and Real Estate (2.91%). Relative laggers included Communication Services (1.63%) and Healthcare (0.92%). One of the few laggards on Friday was Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which all but confirmed earlier it will be seeking bankruptcy protection and traded off an additional 1.43% to end the week down 47.81%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.46%

S&P 500: 1.45%

Nasdaq Composite: 0.98%

Russell 2000: 1.79%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 2.18%

Ether (ETH-USD): 5.98%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading for U.S.-listed equities kicks off today, Acuity Brands (AYI) and Tilray (TLRY) are expected to report their quarterly results. Ahead of the earnings palooza that will begin late this week, we suggest readers be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is expected to kick off one of its biggest round of job cuts midweek as it plans to eliminate up to 3,200 jobs. More than a third of those are thought to be from the company’s core trading and banking units.

Comments made by Salesforce’s (CRM) soon-to-be sole CEO Marc Benioff indicate more downsizing for the company could be coming. Salesforce recently announced it was cutting 10% of its headcount, or roughly 7,000 jobs.

After Friday’s market close, Macy’s (M) shared that its Q4 revenue will fall in the low end to the midpoint of its expected range of $8.16- $8.4 billion with EPS in the range of $1.47-$1.67. The consensus view for quarterly revenue and EPS was $8.3 billion and $1.61, respectively. Per the company, sales fell more than expected during non-peak holiday weeks.

McDonald’s (MCD) is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion.

Those two news items are going to have investors chewing through any and all comments this week as retail and restaurant companies present at the 25th annual ICR Conference that kicks off today and runs through January 11. Among the companies presenting today are Chico’s FAS (CHS), Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), Guess? (GES), Macy’s, Five Below (FIVE), Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB), Noodles (NDLS), Boxed (BOXD), and Krispy Kreme (DNUT).

Ahead of its presentation at ICR’s conference later today, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) updated its guidance and now sees Q4 revenue in the range of $2.660-$2.700 billion vs. its prior guidance for $2.605-$2.655 billion and the $2.67 billion consensus. EPS for the quarter is now expected to be $4.22-$4.27 vs. the company’s previous guidance of $4.20-$4.30 and the consensus forecast of $4.30.

Also, ahead of its ICR Conference appearance, Tilly’s (TLYS) shared its total net sales of $150.9 million decreased by 12.9% for the 2022 holiday period compared to $173.3 million for the same 9-week period in 2021. The company believes its results “were negatively impacted by this year's inflationary environment compared to much more favorable market conditions during the 2021 holiday period resulting from several pandemic-related factors.”

IPOs

Outside of the possible pricings for Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD), the near-term IPO calendar is relatively light. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Jefferies (JEF), PriceSmart (PSMT), and WD-40 (WDFC) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. We would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements.

Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, January 10

Japan: Household Spending – November

Japan: CPI – December

US: NFIB Small Business Index – December

US: Wholesale Inventories – November

Wednesday, January 11

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, January 12

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – December

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, January 13

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Construction Output – November

Eurozone: Industrial Production – November

US: Import/Export Prices – December

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Preliminary) – January

Thought for the Day

“Monday, Monday, can't trust that day

Monday, Monday, sometimes it just turns out that way”

~The Mamas & the Papas

