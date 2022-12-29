Daily Markets: Stocks Look to Get Momentum Before Year Ends

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mostly lower with Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shedding 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.9%. India’s Sensex closed the day 0.4% higher, counterbalancing the 0.4% drop in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures suggest equities will attempt to claw back recent losses when those markets open later this morning.

As expected, trading volumes have been far lighter than usual this week, given the year-end holiday season and the dearth of market-moving headlines. That will likely continue today and tomorrow as traders and investors look to prepare for the holiday weekend and close out 2022, a year that is shaping up to be the worst for the major stock market averages since 2008. While the market has been hard in recent days, putting it in an oversold position, we expect fresh questions to emerge about the market’s next move following the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing below technical support levels with yesterday’s market close.

International Economy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia won’t enter into negotiations with Ukraine to end the war, even after suffering a series of battlefield setbacks.

Bloomberg reports Italian health authorities will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid after almost half of the passengers on two flights to Milan were found to have the virus. Authorities will also sequence the tests to see if there are new variants as well.

Domestic Economy

Today at 8:30 AM ET the current Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims and Continuing Jobless Claims are scheduled to be released. Continuing claims are expected to remain flat at 1.672 million, while Initial Claims are forecast to increase to 223,000 from the previous week’s 216,000 release. While usually not a good sign, increases in initial claims in this environment could be viewed as Fed interest rate policy starting to have a desired effect on the economy. This of course would lead to speculation that the Fed might not have to go as hard or as long as previously thought in this tightening cycle.

10:00 AM ET will also see the usual group of oil, natural gas, and Ethanol releases, including inventories, stocks, and U.S. Refinery Utilization. With prices as low as they are currently, it would take large moves in these numbers to have any serious impact.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the implementation requiring a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery for air passengers boarding flights to the United States originating from the People's Republic of China and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

Markets

There were no blowups yesterday, but the major indexes took hits across the board. The Dow fell 1.10%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.20%, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.35%, and the Russell 2000 closed 1.57% lower. The only major index that seemed to be up yesterday was the CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX) which gained 2.26% to settle into a 22 handle, as the street likes to say. All sectors traded off with the biggest hits coming to Energy (-2.24%) and Technology (-1.61%). Health Care (-0.65%) and Financials (-0.35%) were the relatively safer places to be.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.53%

S&P 500: -20.62%

Nasdaq Composite: -34.72%

Russell 2000: -23.31%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -64.35%

Ether (ETH-USD): -67.78%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, no companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results. That said, we would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements during what is typically a very quiet holiday week for equity markets.

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon shared the company is working on a fresh round of job cuts that will be unveiled in a matter of weeks.

LG Display (LPL) announced that it will unveil its 45-inch ultra-wide OLED and 27-inch OLED displays optimized for gaming in January at CES 2023.

DigiTimes reports Qualcomm (QCOM) is likely to cut prices for its mid-range and entry-level Snapdragon mobile phone processors, including the 400 and 600 series, in 2023

As part of its 2025 target for two million battery EVs (BEVs), BMW (BMWYY) plans to raise the number of battery EV models in China to 11 next year.

Data from the NPD Group found that as of early December, sales of VR headsets in the US this year fell 2% YoY. Notable headset companies include Meta Platforms (META), HP (HPQ), and Sony (SONY).

When it’s spun out of General Electric (GE), GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) will join the S&P 500, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), which is moving into the S&P MidCap 400.

IPOs

As the holiday season continues, the near-term IPO calendar is fairly light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week.

Podcast platform and publisher Courtside Group, better known as PodcastOne (PODC), has filed for a direct listing of its shares on Nasdaq. The company is being spun out of LiveOne, and per filings intends to offer up to 6.2 million shares.

Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Even though it is expected to be a quiet week owing to the year-end holidays, we suggest readers be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, December 30

US: Chicago PMI - December

Monday, January 2

Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI - December

Tuesday, January 3

China: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI – December

UK: S&P Global /CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI - December

US: Construction Spending – November

US: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI – December

Wednesday, January 4

Japan: Au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI – December

Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI - December

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – December

US: JOLTS – Job Openings Report – November

Thursday, January 5

China: Caixin China General Services PMI – December

UK: S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI

US: ADP Employment Change Report – December

US: S&P Global US Sector PMI – December

Friday, January 6

Japan: Au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI - December

US: Employment Report – December

US: Factory Orders – November

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index

