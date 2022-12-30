Daily Markets: Stocks Close the Book on a Challenging Year

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the last trading session for 2022 in a mixed mood with modest gains in Hong Kong’s Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries offset by the 0.5% decline in India’s Sensex and the flat performance in Japan’s Nikkei. Equity markets in South Korea were closed today. Like equity markets in the U.S., 2022 was a challenging time for Asia-Pacific equities as nearly every major index finished in the red. South Korea’s Kospi closed 2022 24.9% lower followed by Hong Kong’s Hang Send (-15.5%) and China’s Shanghai Composite (-15.1%). Japan’s Nikkei lost 9.4% for the year and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shed just over 7%. The lone index in the region to post a positive return of 4.4% for 2022 was India’s Sensex.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices were down across the board, and U.S. futures point to lower market open for this final trading day of 2022. The year has been a painful one for stocks as investors faced an evolving hurdle of challenges throughout the year, leaving all major U.S. market indices in the red despite some gains for the current quarter. More than likely the somber market tone for 2022 combined with the lack of market-moving headlines and the usual fade in trading volume leading into a holiday weekend will weigh on stocks as we close out the year. When we return from the holiday weekend, the market will start anew as it faces a sea of December economic data and prepares for the next quarterly earnings season.

To all readers of Daily Markets, we wish you a wonderful New Year's Eve and all the best in 2023. We'll see you with the next edition of Daily Markets on Tuesday, December 3.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of December YoY CPI for South Korea, which came in a little hotter than expected, at 5.0% as compared to expectations of 4.9%. While uncharacteristically high, it does seem that South Korean inflation has rolled over, down from the July 2022 YoY 6.34% level.

China has approved Merck & Co’s Lagevrio, a Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir, for emergency use as the country expands access to treatments following a massive wave of infections after pivoting away from its Covid Zero policies earlier this month.

Domestic Economy

At 9:45 AM ET, December Chicago PMI will be released and is expected to indicate a strengthening environment, rising to 40.0 from the previously reported 37.2. We’d remind readers PMI figures above 50 indicate growth while those below 50 point to a contraction.

President Biden signed the $1.7 spending bill that funds the federal government through September 30, 2023, allocates $45 billion in military aid for Ukraine, and bans TikTok on government-issued devices.

Markets

Better late than never is probably what investors thought about yesterday’s price action as the “Santa Claus Rally” finally kicked into gear. The Dow was up 1.05%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.75%, and both the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq Composite gained just under 2.60%. Sectors were running on all cylinders, pushed ahead by Communication Services (2.76%), Technology (2.62%), and Consumer Discretionary (2.57%) as the once highflying names of the past few years came back to life, at least for the day. For example, Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN) accounted for just over 50% of the gains in Consumer Discretionary, and Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) drove approximately 46% of the results of Technology. Yesterday’s results were indeed a welcome relief, but it is not lost on investors that the year-to-date returns for many of these and many other names still sit in the -30% to -60% range.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.58%

S&P 500: -19.24%

Nasdaq Composite: -33.03%

Russell 2000: -21.34%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -64.15%

Ether (ETH-USD): -67.45%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, no companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results. That said, we would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements during what is typically a very quiet holiday week for equity markets.

At the Auto Guangzhou 2022 event, Li Auto (LI) announced its December deliveries will exceed 20,000 vehicles. It also announced its plan to hold a dedicated launch event for Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, on February 8, 2023.

Baidu (BIDU) shared it had been granted the first license in Beijing to test an autonomous vehicle with safety operator as a backup.

IPOs

As the holiday season continues, the near-term IPO calendar is relatively light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. We would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements during what is typically a very quiet holiday week for equity markets.

Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, January 2

Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI - December

Tuesday, January 3

China: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI – December

UK: S&P Global /CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI - December

US: Construction Spending – November

US: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI – December

Wednesday, January 4

Japan: Au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI – December

Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI - December

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – December

US: JOLTS – Job Openings Report – November

Thursday, January 5

China: Caixin China General Services PMI – December

UK: S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI

US: ADP Employment Change Report – December

US: S&P Global US Sector PMI – December

Friday, January 6

Japan: Au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI - December

US: Employment Report – December

US: Factory Orders – November

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index

Thought for the Day

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” ― Bill Vaughan

