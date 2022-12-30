Markets

Daily Markets: Stocks Close the Book on a Challenging Year

Contributors
Chris Versace
Mark Abssy
Published
stocks (for editorial use - unsplash)

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the last trading session for 2022 in a mixed mood with modest gains in Hong Kong’s Seng, China’s Shanghai Composite and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries offset by the 0.5% decline in India’s Sensex and the flat performance in Japan’s Nikkei. Equity markets in South Korea were closed today. Like equity markets in the U.S., 2022 was a challenging time for Asia-Pacific equities as nearly every major index finished in the red. South Korea’s Kospi closed 2022 24.9% lower followed by Hong Kong’s Hang Send (-15.5%) and China’s Shanghai Composite (-15.1%). Japan’s Nikkei lost 9.4% for the year and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shed just over 7%. The lone index in the region to post a positive return of 4.4% for 2022 was India’s Sensex. 

By mid-day trading, European equity indices were down across the board, and U.S. futures point to lower market open for this final trading day of 2022. The year has been a painful one for stocks as investors faced an evolving hurdle of challenges throughout the year, leaving all major U.S. market indices in the red despite some gains for the current quarter. More than likely the somber market tone for 2022 combined with the lack of market-moving headlines and the usual fade in trading volume leading into a holiday weekend will weigh on stocks as we close out the year. When we return from the holiday weekend, the market will start anew as it faces a sea of December economic data and prepares for the next quarterly earnings season. 

We helped guide you through 2022, and we will be there to do the same in 2023. To all readers of Daily Markets, we wish you a wonderful New Year’s Eve and all the best in 2023. We’ll see you with the next edition of Daily Markets on Tuesday, December 3. 

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of December YoY CPI for South Korea, which came in a little hotter than expected, at 5.0% as compared to expectations of 4.9%. While uncharacteristically high, it does seem that South Korean inflation has rolled over, down from the July 2022 YoY 6.34% level.

China has approved Merck & Co’s Lagevrio, a Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir, for emergency use as the country expands access to treatments following a massive wave of infections after pivoting away from its Covid Zero policies earlier this month. 

Domestic Economy

At 9:45 AM ET, December Chicago PMI will be released and is expected to indicate a strengthening environment, rising to 40.0 from the previously reported 37.2. We’d remind readers PMI figures above 50 indicate growth while those below 50 point to a contraction.

President Biden signed the $1.7 spending bill that funds the federal government through September 30, 2023, allocates $45 billion in military aid for Ukraine, and bans TikTok on government-issued devices.

Markets

Better late than never is probably what investors thought about yesterday’s price action as the “Santa Claus Rally” finally kicked into gear.  The Dow was up 1.05%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.75%, and both the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq Composite gained just under 2.60%. Sectors were running on all cylinders, pushed ahead by Communication Services (2.76%), Technology (2.62%), and Consumer Discretionary (2.57%) as the once highflying names of the past few years came back to life, at least for the day. For example, Tesla (TSLAand Amazon (AMZNaccounted for just over 50% of the gains in Consumer Discretionary, and Microsoft (MSFTand Apple (AAPLdrove approximately 46% of the results of Technology. Yesterday’s results were indeed a welcome relief, but it is not lost on investors that the year-to-date returns for many of these and many other names still sit in the -30% to -60% range.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.58%
  • S&P 500: -19.24%
  • Nasdaq Composite: -33.03%
  • Russell 2000: -21.34%
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -64.15%
  • Ether (ETH-USD): -67.45%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, no companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results. That said, we would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements during what is typically a very quiet holiday week for equity markets.  

At the Auto Guangzhou 2022 event, Li Auto (LIannounced its December deliveries will exceed 20,000 vehicles. It also announced its plan to hold a dedicated launch event for Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, on February 8, 2023.  

Baidu (BIDU) shared it had been granted the first license in Beijing to test an autonomous vehicle with safety operator as a backup.

IPOs

As the holiday season continues, the near-term IPO calendar is relatively light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. We would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements during what is typically a very quiet holiday week for equity markets.  

Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar

On the Horizon

Monday, January 2

  • Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI - December

Tuesday, January 3

  • China: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI – December
  • UK: S&P Global /CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI - December
  • US: Construction Spending – November 
  • US: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI – December

Wednesday, January 4

  • Japan: Au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI – December
  • Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI - December
  • US: ISM Manufacturing Index – December 
  • US: JOLTS – Job Openings Report – November

Thursday, January 5

  • China: Caixin China General Services PMI – December
  • UK: S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI
  • US: ADP Employment Change Report – December 
  • US: S&P Global US Sector PMI – December 

Friday, January 6

  • Japan: Au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI - December
  • US: Employment Report – December 
  • US: Factory Orders – November 
  • US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index 

Thought for the Day

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” ― Bill Vaughan

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA AMZN MSFT AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks Economy World Markets Smart Investing
Chris Versace

Chris Versace

Christopher (Chris) Versace is the Chief Investment Officer and thematic strategist at Tematica Research. The proprietary thematic investing framework that he’s developed over the last decade leverages changing economic, demographic, psychographic and technology landscapes to identify pronounced, multi-year structural changes. This framework sits at the heart of Tematica’s investment themes and indices and builds on his more than 25 years analyzing industries, companies and their business models as well as financial statements. Versace is the co-author of “Cocktail Investing: Distilling Everyday Noise into Clear Investing Signals” and hosts the Thematic Signals podcast. He is also an Assistant Professor at NJCU School of Business, where he developed the NJCU New Jersey 50 Index.

Read Chris' Bio
Mark Abssy

Mark Abssy

Mark Abssy is Head of Indexing at Tematica Research focused on index and Exchange Traded Product development. He has product development and management experience with Indexes, ETFs, ETNs, Mutual Funds and listed derivatives. In his 25 year career he has held product development and management positions at NYSE|ICE, ISE ETF Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments and Loomis Sayles. He received a BSBA from Northeastern University with a focus in Finance and International Business.

Read Mark's Bio

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular