Daily Markets: Soft Guidance and Tepid Spending Weigh on Stocks

A number of Asia-Pacific equity markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, including China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The markets that were open today saw mixed results as Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.29% and India’s Sensex fell 1.27% on debt concerns of one of India’s large conglomerates. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.35%, and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.39% led by Commercial Services, despite Technology names coming under pressure. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to lower market open.

With a relatively benign set of economic data releases today, corporate earnings will be the likely driver of today’s market. Leading futures lower this morning was the softer-than-expected guidance from Microsoft (MSFT) and comments from other companies about cautious spending by customers due to global economic uncertainty.

Given that uncertainty and what it means for revenue and EPS expectations in 1H 2023, the stock market is poised to be choppy in the near term as investors parse upcoming earnings reports, piecing together a clearer picture of what lies ahead. We’d remind readers that not all parts of the economy move in the same direction all at once, something that is also generally true for the stock market.

Compounding these issues is the practice of viewing economic data on a YoY basis. For example, as the aggressive inflation increases of last year start to move out of view, an impression is given that inflation is cooling. This may be true, but the effects of that inflation are still quite present in the form of persistently high prices, not just for consumers but also for companies, putting continued pressure on earnings going forward, compounding the uncertainty of the economic picture.

International Economy

The headline rate of input prices in the UK rose by 16.5% YoY in December, a softer pace compared to the 18% YoY increase in November. On a monthly basis, input prices fell 1.1% in December, following a 0.2% drop in November. Factory gate prices of goods produced by UK manufacturers increased 14.7% YoY in December, down from 16.2% in November, continuing the MoM decline that began in late 2022 and marking the lowest level of producer inflation since March of last year.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany rose by 1.6 to 90.2 in January, the fourth consecutive month of increase and the highest level since June last year. The Ifo is expecting a slight contraction during the first quarter, mainly due to a decline in consumption, but a recession will probably be avoided.

Later today, the Bank of Canada (BoC) will issue its latest monetary policy decision, which is expected to confirm interest rate increases are slowing. The consensus view has the BoC raising rates by another 25 basis points to 4.5%, and then hitting the pause button.

Domestic Economy

We have a rather light plate of economic data to chew through this morning that includes the latest weekly data for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and Crude Oil Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.

Markets

Equities were mixed yesterday with the Dow up 0.31%, the S&P 500 essentially even, down a mere 0.07%, and both the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq Composite 0.27% lower. Sectors were mixed as well but returns ranged between 0.66% (Industrials) and -0.66% (Health Care), with a few coming in +/- 0.10%. In individual names, speculation on the state of the consumer saw traders bid up TJX Companies (TJX) 2.69%, Dollar General Corp (DG) 1.32%, and Ross Stores (ROST) 1.68%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.77%

S&P 500: 4.62%

Nasdaq Composite: 8.29%

Russell 2000: 1.06%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 36.38%

Ether (ETH-USD): 29.70%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Abbott Labs (ABT), ASML (ASML), AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Elevance Health (ELV), General Dynamics (GD), Kimberly Clark (KMB), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Textron (TXT) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

While Microsoft (MSFT) delivered better-than-feared December quarter results that included a modest bottom-line beat and revenue for the quarter that rose 2.0% YoY to $52.75 billion vs. the $53.17 billion consensus, its guidance for the current quarter came in below expectations. For its March quarter, the company’s aggregated guidance across its productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, personal computing, and other segments tallies $50.5-%51.5 billion vs. the $52.69 billion consensus. During its earnings conference call, the company shared expectations for the PC market returns to pre-pandemic levels and customers remaining cautious when it comes to spending, including advertising.

F5 Networks (FFIV) reported December quarter EPS of $2.47 per share beating the consensus forecast even as revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% YoY to essentially match the consensus forecast. For 2023, the company sees revenue of $2.94-$2.99 billion, which bookends the consensus forecast of $2.95 billion, however for the current quarter it is forecasting EPS of $2.36-$2.48, below the $2.50 consensus. On its earnings conference call, F5 shared its new software business was down double-digits on a YoY basis due to financial decisions resulting from broader economic uncertainty, pervasive budget scrutiny, and spending caution.

Texas Instruments (TXN) reported mixed December quarter results with revenue that matched expectations while its bottom line came in a tad short relative to the consensus forecast of $2.03 per share. Per the company, its revenue for the quarter “decreased 11% sequentially and 3% from the same quarter a year ago. As we expected, our results reflect weaker demand in all end markets with the exception of automotive.” For the current quarter, TI sees EPS of $1.64-$1.90 vs. the $1.87 consensus.

Canoo (GOEV) announced a definitive partnership agreement with GCC Olayan as the exclusive distributor of its electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

Reports indicate Bank of America (BAC) has instructed its managers to stop hiring except for the most crucial roles in an effort to control costs and prepare for a potential recession.

Capital One's (COF) credit card delinquency and net charge-offs rate continued to rise in December hitting 3.43% up from 3.32% in November and 2.22% in December 2021.

News Corp. (NWSA) announced its Board of Directors received a letter from K. Rupert Murdoch withdrawing the proposal to explore a potential combination of News Corp and Fox Corp.

Walmart (WMT) announced it will raise its minimum wage to $14 an hour for store employees. Beginning in March, the retailer’s U.S. average wage will be more than $17.50 an hour. Roughly 340,000 Walmart employees are expected to receive a raise, equating to a pay increase for more than 20% of the company’s employee base.

IPOs

The IPO calendar could be a bit warmer than in recent weeks with potential pricings from Genelux (GNLX), Elate Group (ELGP), MorningStar Partners (TXO), and Syla Technologies (SYT). Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Celestica (CLS), CSX (CSX), IBM (IBM), Lam Research (LRCX), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Lending Club (LC), Steel Dynamics (STLD), Tesla (TSLA), United Rentals (URI), and Wolfspeed (WOLF) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, January 26

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – December

US: GDP – Preliminary 4Q 2022

US: PCE Price Index – 4Q 2022

US: New Home Sales – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, January 27

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – December

US: Pending Home Sales – December

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – January

