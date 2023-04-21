Daily Markets: Mixed Earnings, Economic Picture Keep Stocks on Back Foot

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board except for India’s SENSEX, which ended the day essentially flat, eking out a 0.04% gain. Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.33%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.43%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gave back 0.67%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.73%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.57% lower. China’s Shanghai Composite had its largest one-day drop since last November, falling 1.95%, driven by Artificial Intelligence and Technology companies such as Cambricon (local ticker 688256-CN) and Cloudwalk (local ticker 688327-CN) down 6.82% and 11.24%, respectively, as those share prices started to come back to earth. European markets are lower in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

The pace of quarterly earnings briefly slows today before rocketing back up to 1,000 such reports next week. By the end of next week, roughly half of the S&P 500 basket of companies will have reported their quarterly results, giving the market a better sense of 2023 earnings growth prospects.

Ahead of that, the economy will be in the spotlight today. At 9:45 AM ET S&P Global will publish its Flash April Manufacturing and Services PMIs, which are expected to come at 49 and 51.5 vs. their prior month readings of 49.2 and 52.6, respectively. A reminder that PMI figures below 50 indicate contraction while anything north of 50 points to expansion. Inside those reports, which will give the first meaningful look at how the economy performed in April, investors will be examining insights on new order growth, inflation, and employment during the month. Those results will be folded into expectations for the speed of the economy, the likely path for monetary policy, and earnings expectations for the current quarter.

Data Download

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Flash PMI increased to 49.5 in April from a final reading of 49.2 in March. While this was the highest reading since October, it marked the sixth consecutive month of contraction. The au Jibun Bank Japan Flash Services PMI edged down to 54.9 in April from a final 55.0 in the previous month. Core CPI in Japan increased to 3.8% in March from 3.5% in February of 2023 and 3.2% in January.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 45.5 in April from 47.3 in March, below forecasts of 48. The reading pointed to the biggest contraction in the manufacturing sector since May 2020, as new orders fell the most in four months. The HCOB Eurozone Services Flash PMI rose to 56.6 in April from 55 in the previous month, beating the market consensus of 54.5. New orders rose for a third successive month and at the fastest pace since April 2022, while input cost inflation moderated slightly to the lowest since October 2021. Charge inflation hit a 15-month low but remained strong and higher than anything recorded by the survey prior to the pandemic.

The S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Manufacturing Flash PMI declined to 46.6 in April from 47.9 in March, below forecasts of 48.5. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services Flash PMI increased to 54.9 in April, the highest in a year and well above the market consensus of 52.9. New order growth hit a 13-month high, with export sales increasing at a solid pace, amid rising spending on travel, leisure, and entertainment. Retail Sales excluding fuel in the United Kingdom decreased 1% MoM in March, reversing from a downwardly revised 1.4% increase in February and compared to forecasts of a 0.7% decline. Compared to March 2022, retail sales were down 3.2%.

Domestic Economy

As we discussed above, at 9:45 AM ET S&P Global will publish its Flash April Manufacturing and Services PMIs.

Markets

Yesterday saw traders take their foot off the gas a little more as all major equity indexes ended the day lower. The Dow fell, 0.33%, the Russell 2000 declined 0.54%, the S&P 500 gave back 0.60% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.80%. Sectors saw similar action except for Consumer Staples which gained 0.24% and Utilities (-0.03%) which ended the day essentially unchanged. Consumer Discretionary took the biggest hit, driven 1.54% lower by investors’ reaction to Tesla’s (TSLA) latest earnings release. Traders bid shares down 9.75% as revenues came in lower despite earnings per share coming in line with expectations. The drop contributed to just under 90% of the move in the sector.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.93%

S&P 500: 7.56%

Nasdaq Composite: 15.22%

Russell 2000: 1.62%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 70.15%

Ether (ETH-USD): 62.06%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Autoliv (ALV), Freeport McMoRan (FCX), HCA (HCA), Procter & Gamble (PG), and SAP SE (SAP) are expected to report their quarterly results.

T-Mobile’s (TMUS) proposed acquisition of Mint Mobile — reportedly upwards of $270 million — may be in jeopardy as the Department of Justice probes the tie-up on antitrust concerns.

Amazon’s (AMZN) Whole Foods Market is planning to cut several hundred corporate jobs, the company said, as the grocer reorganizes its structure to simplify operations.

After announcing several price cuts this year to boost demand, Tesla raised the prices of its Model S and X.

In a filing with the SEC, Alphabet (GOOGL), the company reiterated comments made during its December quarter earnings call that it expects employee severance charges of $1.9-$2.3 billion with the majority to be recognized in 1Q 2023. The filing also shared the company will be taking $0.5 billion in charges tied to office-space reductions. Alphabet will report its quarterly results next week, and with that report, it is expected to recast prior results to reflect the new segment for DeepMind as well as the cost allocation changes.

In a blog post, Clorox (CLX) CEO Linda Rendle announced the elimination of approximately 200 positions or roughly 4% of our nonproduction workforce.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

We made it to the end of the week, and there are no companies expected to announce their quarterly results after today’s market close. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, April 24

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index - April

Tuesday, April 25

UK: CBI Industrial Trends Orders - April

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – February

US: S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index – February

US: Consumer Confidence – April

US: New Home Sales – March

Wednesday, April 26

Germany: GfK Consumer Climate - May

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Durable Orders – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, April 27

China: Industrial Profits YTD – March

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey - April

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 1Q 2023 Advance GDP

US: Pending Home Sales – March

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 28

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Germany: 1Q 2023 GDP

Eurozone: 1Q 2023 GDP

Germany: Consumer Price Index - April

US: Chicago PMI – April

US: Employment Cost Index – 1Q 2023

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – March

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment – Final April

Thought for the Day

“The first thing (in credit) is character… before money or anything else. Money cannot buy it.” ~ John Pierpont Morgan

