Daily Markets: Markets Take Deep Breath Before Fed Meeting

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session down across the board: Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.21%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 0.48%, India’s SENSEX 0.62%, Taiwan’s TAIEX 0.63%, South Korea’s KOSPI 0.67%, China’s Shanghai Composite 0.87%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.20%, on another broad market decline led by Consumer Services and Technology Services. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board except for Italy, and U.S. futures point to a higher open later this morning

We have another calm-before-the-storm day today with scant economic news and earnings reports to chew through. We are seeing a mini-wave of M&A deals as well as what appears to be a potential exit-from-Covid-restrictions wave in China as the country continues to relax its zero-Covid policies. Following tomorrow’s November Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for the U.S., the majority of investors will shift their focus back to Washington for Wednesday’s December monetary policy meeting, and remain there as Congress looks to negotiate a spending bill that would fund the federal government’s operations beyond Friday.

While the consensus is for a 50-basis point rate hike exiting the Fed’s meeting, markets see the Fed cutting rates in late 2023, a very different view than the Fed’s expectation it will hold rates at high levels for a prolonged period to defeat inflation. With Fed Chair Powell as recently as November 30 hammering home that the Fed’s policy will stay restrictive "for some time," the trading week may not end as quietly as it seems to be starting.

Data Download

International Economy

China's banks extended CNY 1.21 trillion in new yuan loans in November, up from a near five-year low of CNY 0.62 trillion in the previous month, but below market expectations of CNY 1.35 trillion, and was lower than the CNY 1.27 trillion issued in the same month a year earlier. Reports indicate covid is rapidly spreading in China following the country's relaxing restrictions last week. We’ll see if this is similar to the “exit wave” witnessed in other countries as they opened up, but it appears China is continuing down the path of dismantling its zero-Covid policy. Authorities announced a deactivation of the “mobile itinerary card” health tracking function planned for Tuesday, December 13.

The UK economy shrank 0.3% in the three months to October of 2022, the biggest drop since early 2021, but slightly less than market forecasts of a 0.4% fall. The UK government is preparing to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today as the country braces for a wave of strikes over the coming weeks. Royal Mail staff, nurses, paramedics, rail employees, and Border Force officials are all planning walkouts before Christmas over jobs, pay, and conditions.

Domestic Economy

We have a very quiet day on the U.S. economic front, but that will change tomorrow when the November Consumer Price Index is reported.

Markets

After a slight reprieve on Thursday, markets were down Friday, leaving major indexes trading off for the week. The Dow fell 2.77%, the S&P 500 declined 3.37%, Nasdaq Composite fell 3.99%, and the Russell 2000 closed down 5.08% by the end of last week. Sectors were all down last week as well although traditionally defensive Utilities felt the least pain, down only 0.28%. One name that closed out the week on a high note was Broadcom (AVGO), up 2.57% on Friday after posting strong quarterly earnings and receiving a number of price target increases from analysts. Given the weekend announcement of an EU antitrust probe into the company's planned acquisition of VMware (VMW), we’ll see if enthusiasm for AVGO shares continues through today’s session.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -7.88%

S&P 500: -17.45%

Nasdaq Composite: -29.66%

Russell 2000: -19.98%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -63.06%

Ether (ETH-USD): -65.77%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, no companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results.

As widely speculated over the weekend, Amgen (AMGN) will acquire Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) for $116.50 per share in cash or ~$27.8 billion on a fully diluted share basis.

Over the weekend, China's Sinopec (SNPTY) signed a framework agreement with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) to build a Phase 2 16M metric tons/year refining project and 1.5M ton/year ethylene units in China's Fujian province.

King County Superior Court Judge Ken Schubert denied a preliminary injunction that prevents Albertsons (ACI) from paying a $4 billion dividend announced in conjunction with its plans to merge with Kroger (KR). While Washington state appeals the ruling, Albertsons is still prevented from paying the dividend.

TC Energy (TRP) plans to restart one leg of its shuttered Keystone oil pipeline beginning December 10.

Microsoft (MSFT) acquired Lumenisity Limited, a move that will expand Microsoft's ability to further optimize its global cloud infrastructure and serve Microsoft's Cloud Platform and Services customers with strict latency and security requirements. Earlier today, Microsoft announced a 10-year strategic relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LDNXF) that includes next-generation data, analytics, and workspace solutions. Microsoft also announced it would acquire ~4% of the London Stock Exchange Group from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium.

Rivian (RIVN) announced it is pausing plans to produce its electric commercial vans in Europe and will therefore no longer pursue the Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY).

Stellantis (STLA) said it would stop operations at a 1,350-employee assembly plant in Illinois, citing the need to control costs in the face of supply-chain disruptions and high expenses associated with moving to electric vehicles.

Bloomberg reports private equity firm Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to acquire Coupa Software (COUP) after outbidding Vista Equity Partners

Effective December 19, the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) will add CoStar Group (CSGP), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS), Baker Hughes Company (BKR), and Diamondback Energy (FANG), and remove VeriSign (VRSN), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Splunk (SPLK), Baidu (BIDU), Match Group (MTCH), DocuSign (DOCU), and NetEase (NTES). For reference, the Nasdaq-100 is composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

IPOs

As we head into the holiday season the near-term IPO calendar is fairly light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Coupa Software (COUP) and Oracle (ORCL) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, December 13

UK: Average Earnings – October

Germany: CPI – November

Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment – December

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment - December

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index - November

US: Consumer Price Index – November

Wednesday, December 14

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – October

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – October

UK: CPI – November

Eurozone: Industrial Production - October

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Import/Export Prices – November

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision

Thursday, December 15

Japan: Imports/Exports – November

China: Retail Sales, Industrial Production – November

UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Retail Sales – November

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – December

US: Empire State Manufacturing Index – December

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – November

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, December 16

UK: Retail Sales – November

Eurozone: S&P Global Flash PMI – December

Eurozone: CPI – November

US: S&P Global Flash PMI - December

Thought for the Day

“You don’t have to swing hard to hit a home run. If you got the timing, it’ll go.” ~ Yogi Berra

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.