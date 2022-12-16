Daily Markets: Markets React to Retail Spending, Recession Fears

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.42% while China’s Shanghai Composite and South Korea’s KOSPI ended the day essentially flat, down 0.02% and 0.04%, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.73% and both India’s SENSEX and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.40% lower. Japan’s Nikkei took the biggest hit, down 1.87% with a broad decline due to general worries about the current slowdown and potential global recession fears.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a rough open later this morning

Concerns over a potential recession in 2023 will have investors parsing the December Flash Composite PMI data for the U.S. after equities start trading today. As they consider what the data says about the manufacturing and services sectors, and new order activity, we expect the rethinking of the economy and earnings in the first half of 2023 will continue. As those calculations are made, a close eye should be kept on Treasury yields as Fed officials start to make the rounds following the Fed’s monetary policy meeting earlier this week. In particular, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will participate an event hosted today by the American Enterprise Institute titled "Inflation, the Economy and the Federal Reserve."

Note: The next edition of Daily Markets will be published on Tuesday, December 27. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to one and all!

Data Download

International Economy

S&P Global Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI increased to 47.8 in December from 47.1 in November, coming in ahead of the expected 47.1 figure. The data pointed to the sixth consecutive month of falling factory activity with new orders declining for the eighth month. Consumer price inflation in the Euro Area was revised to 10.1% YoY in November, slightly higher from the preliminary estimate of 10.0%, but still significantly higher than the European Central Bank’s 2% target.

Retail Sales in the United Kingdom decreased 5.9% YoY in November of 2022, slightly worse than market forecasts of a 5.6% decline. Excluding fuel, November Retail Sales in the UK decreased 0.3% MoM, worse than the market consensus of a 0.3% rise. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Flash Composite PMI rose to 49.0 in December, up from 48.2 in the previous month and better than the expected 48.2. Still, the latest reading pointed to the fifth consecutive month of contraction. Employment declined for the first time since February 2021, as firms chose not to replace voluntary leavers due to concerns over the economic outlook, lower intakes of new work, and efforts to control costs.

Domestic Economy

In a vote of 83-11, the Senate approved the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act, sending the bill to President Biden. The bill is $45 billion greater than the White House’s request and includes $817 billion in Defense Department spending.

After U.S. equities begin trading, S&P Global will publish its Flash November PMI data for the U.S. The Flash manufacturing PMI is expected to rebound to 48.2, still in contraction territory, from 46.4 in October and the November services PMI is expected to rise to 47.8 vs. 46.2 the prior month.

Markets

While markets seemed relatively unphased by Fed chair Jay Powell’s comments on Wednesday, they did not like yesterday’s retail sales results. Downward surprises across the board sent major indexes tumbling as the Dow fell 2.25%, the S&P 500 declined 2.49%, the Russell 2000 was off 2.52% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 2.32% lower. Sectors were all down with Technology (-3.74%) and Communication Services (-3.90%) taking the biggest hits while Energy (-0.61%) provided a relatively safe haven.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.63%

S&P 500: -18.26%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.90%

Russell 2000: -20.96%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -62.55%

Ether (ETH-USD): -65.57%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Accenture (ACN), Darden Restaurants (DRI), and Winnebago (WGO) are slated to report their latest quarterly results.

US Steel (X) issued upside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $0.58-0.63 vs. the $0.40 consensus. Per the company, "December commercial demand in the U.S. is better and scrap prices have begun to increase this month. Flat-rolled customer inquiries are accelerating and spot steel selling prices are improving.”

That strength in steel prices led Steel Dynamics (STLD) to also issued upside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $4.10-4.14 vs. the $3.77 consensus. The company thinks flat roll steel prices have bottomed and expect them to increase into 2023 as underlying steel demand and corresponding order activity remain intact from the automotive, non-residential construction, industrial, and energy sectors with some weakness in the residential sector. It also noted the non-residential construction sector remains steady as evidenced by customer order activity supporting a continuing historically strong order backlog, which the company anticipates will continue through 2023.

While November quarter revenue from Adobe (ADBE) matched the $4.53 billion consensus, EPS for the quarter came in at $3.60, nicely ahead of the $3.50 consensus. Digital Media segment revenue was $3.30 billion, up 10% YoY, while Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.15 billion, up 14% YoY. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS of $3.65-$3.70 vs. the $3.64 consensus and reaffirmed its 2023 EPS guidance of $15.15-$15.45 which bookends the $15.35 consensus.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reaffirmed its 2022 guidance with EPS of $0.29-0.32 vs. the $0.30 consensus. The company also provided 2026 targets that include net revenue of ~$2.15 billion and EPS of ~$0.53.

Henry Cavill may be out as DC’s Superman, but he is reportedly attached to star in and executive produce a new series based on Warhammer 40K, which is currently in the works at Amazon (AMZN).

The Wall Street Journal reports Advent International has agreed to pay $53 per share to acquire Maxar Technologies (MAXR) in a deal that values the space technology company at about $4 billion.

IPOs

As we head into the holiday season the near-term IPO calendar is fairly light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Thought for the Day

“Better days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday.” ~ Anonymous

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.