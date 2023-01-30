Daily Markets: Markets Debate Fed's Next Move

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets are back in full force now that the Lunar New Year holidays are over, and they were mixed today. Hong Kong’s Seng fell 2.73% led by Technology Services while Utilities and Transportation were positive but offered little support. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.34%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was 0.12% lower, while China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.14%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.19%, and India’s Sensex gained 0.29%. Taiwan’s TAIEX closed up 3.76% on a strong rally led by Electronic Technology and Commercial Services names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a rough market open.

We have a slow start to an incredibly busy week for the stock market, filled with high-profile economic data and earnings, reports plus one of the Fed’s more highly anticipated monetary policy meetings. Readers can see the gauntlet of releases below in On the Horizon section, which kicks off tomorrow and culminates with Friday’s January Employment Report. While the consensus sees the Fed reducing the size of the next rate hike to 25 basis points, the rebound in gasoline, diesel, lumber, copper and other commodity prices suggests the road to the Fed’s 2% inflation target may not be as short as some have been hoping. While stocks were able to shrug off weaker than expected guidance last week, a re-think of what the potential terminal rate may be for the fed funds rate could remove that safety net.

Data Download

International Economy

The Chinese government has vowed to make consumption the “main driving force” of the economy as hope grows that Beijing’s abandonment of zero-Covid policies will unleash a flood of spending by Chinese consumers.

Economic Optimism Index in the Euro Area increased to 99.90 points in January from 95.80 points in December. Consumer Confidence in the Euro Area increased to -20.90 points in January from -22.20 points in December.

Domestic Economy

According to AAA, as of January 28, U.S. gasoline prices surged 12% in the past month to average $3.51 per gallon, a likely thorn in the Fed’s inflation fight. Diesel was also on the rise with crack spreads hitting more than $60 per barrel last week, up from $50 per barrel in November and $25 per barrel this time last year. On February 5, the EU will join the UK and the U.S. in banning seaborne imports of Russian diesel and other oil products, which could drive diesel even higher. Texas oil and gas producers have been told to secure their equipment and facilities ahead of potentially treacherous winter weather this week.

Ahead of a meeting with President Biden this Wednesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table in talks around raising the debt limit.

Markets

Friday saw markets end the week on a somewhat lackluster but still positive note as the Dow ended the day essentially flat, eking out a 0.08% gain while the S&P 500 rose 0.25%, the Russell 2000 gained 0.44% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.95% higher. Sectors were mixed, as Financial and Utilities were flat, while Consumer Discretionary had a strong day, up 2.27% as Tesla (TSLA) [11.00%] and Amazon (AMZN) [3.04%] combined to contribute to almost 90% of sector returns as measured by the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). The other side of the coin saw Energy trade down 2.02% as the House passed a bill limiting strategic reserve drawdowns.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.51%

S&P 500: 6.02%

Nasdaq Composite: 11.04%

Russell 2000: 8.53%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 38.97%

Ether (ETH-USD): 33.36%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, GE Healthcare (GEHC), Heartland Express (HTLD), Philips (PHG), and SoFi Technologies (SOFI) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shared a plan to close an additional 87 of its flagship stores and its entire Harmon chain of drugstores.

Reuters reports Baidu (BIDU) is planning to roll out an artificial intelligence chatbot service similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Reports suggest Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) is considering slashing its semiconductor production as the company is heading for a massive operating loss in the first quarter.

Philips (PHG) announced it will cut 6,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years.

IPOs

E-bike maker Sondors (SODR) and medical device maker Neuraxis (NRXS) are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alexandria Re (ARE), J&J Snack Foods (JJSF), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), Sanmina (SANM), and Whirlpool (WHR) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. We would advise readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, January 31

Japan: Unemployment Rate, Industrial Production, Retail Sales – December

China: Manufacturing and Non-manufacturing PMI – January

Germany: Consumer Price Index - January

US: Employment Cost Index – 4Q 2022

US: Consumer Confidence – December

Wednesday, February 1

Japan: Nikkei S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – January

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – January

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI – January

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – January

US: S&P Global Final Manufacturing PMI – January

US: Construction Spending – December

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – January

US: JOLTs Job Openings Report – December

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision

Thursday, February 2

European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Challenger Job Cuts – January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Unit Labor Cost & Productivity – 4Q 2022

US: Factory Orders – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 3

Japan: Services PMI – January

China: Caixin Services PMI – January

Eurozone: S&P Global Services PMI, Producer Price Index - January

UK: Services PMI – January

US: Employment Report – January

US: S&P Global Final Services PMI – January

US: ISM Non-manufacturing Index – January

Thought for the Day

"People want to experience a sense of identity, belonging, and growth.” - Esther Perel

Disclosures

Tesla (TSLA) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Sustainability Screened Index

