Daily Markets: Market Uncertainty Rises As Fed Governors Point to Higher Rates

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board: Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.11%, China’s Shanghai Composite0.28%, India’s SENSEX 0.30%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.33%, South Korea’s KOSPI 0.87%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 1.24% on a broad decline led Electronic Technology and Industrial Services names. Taiwan’s equity markets are closed today and tomorrow to mark Peace Day, sometimes known as “228.” This is a day of remembrance of those who were killed in the February 28, 1947 anti-government uprising. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

As we wind down February, the market’s level of certainty regarding the Fed’s response to the macro-economic picture, especially inflation went from fairly high to “wait, Fed governors said what?” -- this comes along with research that argues that the economy needs a recession to fight inflation. Friday saw the worst trading day so far this year and while Fed Funds futures are still pricing in a 74% chance of a 25 basis point move following the March 22 meeting, that level of confidence has fallen from 84% a month ago. That sag reflected the recent string of data indicating inflation pressures are more persistent than previously thought. The market now sees a stream of 25 basis point hikes through mid-2023 but continues to show a potential rate cut in December.

We can infer the market is once again balancing the Fed’s need to return inflation to its targeted levels vs. that process’s potential impact on the economy. Based on the February PMI data published later this week, we could see those expectations shift further. We could also see calls for the Fed to take more aggressive action in the near term to return inflation to a downward trajectory. As you can see, mixed signals between trailing economic data and forward-looking market expectations are becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile.

International Economy

The economic sentiment indicator in the Euro Area slipped to 99.7 in February vs. 99.8 in January, missing the 101 market forecast. Sentiment weakened among manufacturers (0.5 vs 1.2 in January) and service providers (9.5 vs 10.4) but improved among traders (-0.1 vs -0.7), consumers (-19 vs -20.7), and constructors (1.8 vs 1.4). The Euro Area consumer confidence indicator was confirmed at -19 for February, the highest since February 2022. Leading the continued MoM improvement were improving inflation expectations as the energy crises eased thanks to milder than expected weather and the region’s prospects for avoiding a recession this year.

Hong Kong could scrap its mask mandate as soon as early March.

U.S. President Joe Biden has ruled out "for now" sending advanced American fighter jets to help defend against an expected Russian spring offensive.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, the January figures for Durable Orders will be published and the market is looking for headline orders to fall 3.9%, a sharp move lower following December’s 5.6% gain. Ex transportation, January durable orders are thought to tick slightly higher in January, up 0.1% vs. December.

At 10 AM ET, investors watching the housing market will dig into the January Pending Home Sales data. The consensus view calls for a 1.0% increase following the 2.5% gain in December.

The largest U.S. power grid operator, PJM Interconnection, shared it faces a serious shortfall in electric generating capacity in coming years as traditional generator retirements outpace additions.

Mergers and acquisitions activity in the Americas cooled last year with the number of deals falling 8% YoY to 10,581 for a combined value of $1.8 trillion, down 38% YoY.

Markets

Traders took Fed governors’ comments to heart Friday and ended up bidding down stocks pretty much across the board. The only safe spots were Utilities (0.03%), Financials (0.08%), and Materials (0.67%). Real Estate (-1.85%), Technology (-1.78%), and Consumer Discretionary (-1.57%) took the biggest hits. Overall, the Russell 2000 fell 0.92%, the Dow and S&P 500 both dropped just over 1.00%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.69% lower. One name that went against Friday’s sentiment was Beyond Meat (BYND), which rose 10.15% after posting a better than expected earnings release and receiving multiple price target increases.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.00%

S&P 500: 3.40%

Nasdaq Composite: 8.87%

Russell 2000: 7.34%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 39.67%

Ether (ETH-USD): 34.10%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Freshpet (FRPT), fuboTV (FUBO), Itron (ITRI), Lending Tree (TREE), and Li Auto (LI) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Following recent moves by Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (SSNLF), Qualcomm (QCOM) is working with a group of Android smartphone companies to add satellite-based messaging capabilities to their devices.

Toyota Motors (TM) global vehicle production jumped 8.8% YoY in January to 689,090 vehicles, missing its 700,000 vehicle target for the month.

Nissan (NSANY) announced plans to accelerate its shift to EVs In Europe with electric or series-hybrids accounting for 98% of its offerings by 2026, up from its prior target of 75%.

Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled previews of two AI-powered services designed to manage telecom networks.

Opera (OPRA) announced it is collaborating with the artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI to integrate AI and generative computing technologies into its products, including its browser sidebar.

Haleon Plc (HLN), the consumer health unit spun off from GSK Plc last year, is evaluating a sale of its ChapStick lip balm brand.

The Wall Street Journal reports Pfizer (PFE) is in early talks to acquire biotech company Seagen (SGEN) but there is no guarantee of a deal being announced.

Axios reports probes are being considered by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and House Energy and Commerce Committee regarding the Ohio derailments by Norfolk Southern (NSC)

IPOs

Subscription healthcare provider Nava Health MD (NAVA) and Japanese asset management platform SYLA Technologies (SYT) are expected to price their IPOs and start trading next week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Darling Ingredients (DAR), Groupon (GRPN), Heico (HE), Hims & Hers Health (HIMS), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), TaskUS (TASK), Trex (TREX), Workday (WDAY), and Zoom Video (ZM) are expected to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, February 28

Japan: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Housing Starts – January

Germany: Import Prices – January

US: Advance Retail, Wholesale Inventories – January

US: Chicago PMI – February

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – December

US: Consumer Confidence – February

Wednesday, March 1

Japan: Manufacturing PMI - February

China: Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI, Caixin Manufacturing PMI - February

Germany: Retail Sales – January

Eurozone: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI - February

UK: Manufacturing PMI - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – February

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – February

US: Construction Spending – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 2

Japan: Household Confidence – February

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity & Unit Labor Cost – 4Q 2022

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 3

Japan: Services PMI - February

China: Caixin Services PMI – February

Eurozone: S&P Global Services PMI – February

Eurozone: Producer Price Index - January

UK: Services PMI - February

US: S&P Global Services PMI – February

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – February

