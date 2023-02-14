Daily Markets: January CPI on Deck, Renewed Dollar Strength in Play

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished their day ahead except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which fell 0.24% on lower Technology Services and Health Technology names. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.19%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.28%, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.53%, and Japan’s Nikkei and Taiwan’s TAIEX were 0.64% and 0.71% higher, respectively. India’s SENSEX led markets, closing 0.99% higher led by Financials. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

The January Consumer Price Index showed a 0.5% rise in January, higher than the expected increase of 0.4%. This brings the annual gain to 6.4%, ahead of expectations of 6.2%. Readers will want to watch changes in Fed Fund Futures via the CME Fed Watch Tool, the dollar, and Treasuries to gauge the market’s reaction. Futures markets have priced in the fed funds rate peaking at 500-525 basis points by the Fed’s May policy meeting vs. 450-475 today. Also, despite Fed officials repeatedly saying there will be no rate cut in 2023, the CME FedWatch Tool continues to show just that at the Fed’s December policy meeting. Sticky inflation data could change those expectations as well as lead the dollar’s recent rebound to continue. After falling sharply since early November, the cash-settled price for futures tracking the ICE U.S. Dollar Index started to rebound earlier this month. Should the market come around to thinking the Fed does need to do more for longer, that could extend the rebound, which would present a renewed headwind for companies with meaningful international exposure.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s economy grew 0.2% QoQ in the December quarter, slightly less than consensus forecasts for a 0.4% expansion. Industrial production in Japan increased by 0.3% MoM in December compared with the flash data of a 0.1% fall and November’s 0.2% gain. This was the second straight month of growth in industrial output.

The annual wholesale price inflation in Germany eased to a 20-month low of 10.6% in January from 12.8% the month before. Compared with December, wholesale prices increased by 0.2% in January, the first monthly increase in four months.

The second estimate of GDP in the Eurozone for 4Q 2022 came in at +1.9% YoY, matching the initial estimate and down from 2.3% in the previous quarter.

The Unemployment Rate in the UK remained unchanged at 3.70% in December.

Domestic Economy

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.5 points to 90.3 in January, lifted by an improvement in the share of owners who expect better business conditions in the next six months. About 42% of owners reported raising average selling prices, down a point from December. Forty-five percent of owners reported job openings that were hard to fill, up 4 points from December, keeping the share at a historically very high level.

The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices this morning. After this latest release, the SPR would be at ~345 million barrels, its lowest level since 1983.

Markets

Yesterday saw markets take an upbeat tone ahead of today’s January CPI print with the Dow, S&P 500, and Russell 2000 all rising between 1.11% and 1.16%. The Nasdaq Composite was the standout, gaining 1.48% on a strong Technology sector that rose 1.73%. Consumer Discretionary (1.46%) and Communication Services (1.43%) filled out the top three slots while Energy (-0.25%) was the lone decliner as news of another impending release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices. In individual names, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) dropped 12.50% on the news it plans to spin off its merchant transaction processing unit.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.31%

S&P 500: 7.76%

Nasdaq Composite: 13.62%

Russell 2000: 10.21%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 31.40%

Ether (ETH-USD): 25.75%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Coca-Cola (KO), Entegris (ENTG), GlobalFoundries (GFS), IPG Photonics (IPGP), Marriott (MAR), PerkinElmer (PKI), Restaurant Brands (QSR), Weber (WEBR), and Zoetis (ZTS) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Shares of Palantir (PLTR) popped in aftermarket trading last night. While December quarter results topped expectations, management shared it expects 2023 to be its first year of profitability despite issuing lower-than-expected revenue guidance for the year. For 2023, Palantir sees revenue of $2.18-2.23 billion vs. the $2.29 billion consensus.

December quarter results at iRobot (IRBT) came up short for both its top and bottom line. Revenue for the period fell 21.4% YoY and the company plans to continue using its on-hand inventory to fulfill what it said will be relatively muted orders during Q1 due in part to the shifting of certain orders into Q2. Due to those factors, iRobot has temporarily reduced robot production at its contract manufacturing partners in China and Malaysia with plans to increase production again in April. iRobot is also slashing its workforce by about 85 jobs or 7% of total workers.

Twilio (TWLO) announced it will be conducting a round of layoffs that will impact around 17% of its global workforce. This follows its September announcement that it would reduce its staff by 11%. Twilio also restructure its internal organization and create two business units — Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications.

The Financial Times shared Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy has vowed to double down on the company’s struggling grocery store business, despite recently announcing that its growth plans were on hold.

Ford Motor (F) announced it will eliminate 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years to adopt a “leaner” structure as it focuses on electric vehicle production and does so in a profitable fashion. Ford continues to target production of its first European-built electric passenger vehicle to start later this year.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) launched cryptocurrency trading in Hong Kong, enabling Professional Investor clients of Interactive Brokers Hong Kong to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Airbnb (ABNB), Akamai (AKAM), Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), GoDaddy (GDDY), Livent (LTHM), TripAdvisor (TRIP), and Upstart (UPST) are expected to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, February 15

UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index - January

Eurozone: Industrial Production - December

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Retail Sales – January

US: Empire State Manufacturing Index – February

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – January

US: Business Inventories – December

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, February 16

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – December

Japan: Imports/Exports – January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – January

US: Producer Price Index – January

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 17

UK: Retail Sales – January

US: Import/Export Prices – January

US: Leading Indicators – January

Thought for the Day

“I wouldn't make fun of someone's nightmares until you've slept a night in his pajamas.” ~ Jason Segel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.