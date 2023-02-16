Daily Markets: Investors Turn Their Focus to Employment, PPI, and Housing Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed as China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.96% and India’s SENSEX ended the day essentially flat, gaining a mere 0.07%. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.71%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.76% while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.81% and 0.84%, respectively. South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.96% higher on a broad rally led by Electronic Technology, and Technology Service names. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a flat to lower open.

Following the January Consumer Price Index earlier this week that showed inflation didn’t moderate as expected during the month, all eyes will be on the January Producer Price Index (PPI) which will be released at 8:30 AM ET. Headline PPI is expected to fall to 5.4% YoY in January from 6.2% the prior month, and the core reading is thought to cool to 4.9% YoY from December’s 5.5%. Similar to Tuesday when the January CPI report was published, readers will want to gauge the market’s reaction to this latest PPI report by watching the reaction in not only the stock market but also the dollar and Treasuries.

With the stock market starting to price in another rate hike at the Fed’s June policy, which would bring the fed funds rate to 525-550 basis points, today’s PPI data has the potential to further increase that probability. Should that come to pass, investors will continue to recalibrate expectations for the economy as well as the stock market’s valuation as the “there is no alternative” trade fades further.

Data Download

International Economy

Exports from Japan increased by 3.5% YoY to JPY 6,551.2 billion in January, far faster than the 0.8% market consensus and December’s 11.5% YoY increase. The January data was the 23rd straight month of rise in shipments but the softest pace since a fall in February 2021.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde repeated the bank's most recent policy guidance - euro-zone inflation remains far too high and the ECB will keep raising interest rates to dampen underlying price pressures.

Domestic Economy

Today at 8:30 am ET sees the release of the latest Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims with Continuing Claims expected to remain flat at 1.688 million and Initial Claims expected to rise to 200,000 from the previously reported 196,000.

January Housing Starts are also being updated with MoM expectations predicting a 1.5% decline, adding to the previously reported 1.4% decline for December.

January Produce Price Index figures are also slated to be released at 8:30 am ET as discussed above with top-line YoY figures expected to decline despite a MoM forecast increase. This same profile applies to PPI ex-Food & Energy

Markets

Small Caps set the pace yesterday as the Russell 2000 gained 1.09% followed by the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.92%, the S&P 500 advancing 0.28% and the Dow closing a mere 0.11% higher. Sectors were all higher with the exception of Healthcare (-0.50%) and Energy (-1.70%) which continued to slide on inflation worries and a continuously strengthening US Dollar. Consumer Discretionary (1.17%) names showed the highest gains as Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN) combined to contribute to just over 50% of sector returns. Paramount Global (PARA) gained 9.31% on news that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) had increased its stake in the company by 2.60% to 93.6 million shares.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.96%

S&P 500: 8.02%

Nasdaq Composite: 15.33%

Russell 2000: 11.34%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 46.42%

Ether (ETH-USD): 39.67%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW), Cedar Fair (FUN), Crocs (CROX), Datadog (DDOG), Digital Ocean (DOCN), Hasbro (HAS), Henry Schein (HSIC), Iridium Communications (IRDN), Paramount Global (PARA), Shake Shack (SHAK), Toast (TOST), Tower Semi (TSEM), Vulcan Materials (VMC), WeWork (WE), and Zebra Tech (ZBRA) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Electrek reports Tesla's Model Y model is now sold out in the U.S., and per the company’s website, the delivery date for the mid-sized Model Y SUV to U.S. customers is now April-June 2023.

Cisco (CSCO) reported fiscal quarterly results that topped expectations and said it expects revenue for the current quarter to climb 11%-13% YoY, significantly faster than the 5.8% Wall Street consensus. The company also lifted its full-year EPS guidance to $3.73-$3.78, up from $3.51-$3.58.

Shopify (SHOP) reported its quarterly revenue jumped 25% YoY and its gross merchandise volume rose 13% YoY to $61 billion. For the current quarter, the company expects revenue growth in the high-teen percentages and its gross margin to be slightly higher QoQ.

Shares of Twilio (TWLO) jumped in after-market trading last night after the company reported December results that easily topped consensus expectations and issued strong guidance for the start of 2023. Exiting the quarter, Twilio had It had more than 290,000 active customer accounts, up 256,000 from the year-ago quarter.

Roku (ROKU) shares also bounced higher in after-market trading after it too reported year-end results that topped expectations and issued an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. The number of active accounts jumped 16% to 70 million while streaming hours rose 23% to 23.9 billion. However, despite that jump in active users, the company’s average revenue per user increased only by 2% YoY to $41.68.

Bloomberg reports Apple (AAPL) has postponed the planned introduction of its first mixed-reality headset from around April to June.

China’s Ministry of Commerce shared that the country has imposed fines and sanctions against Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) as they were added to a list of “unreliable entities” due to their participation in arms sales to Taiwan.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Air Lease (AL), AMN Healthcare (AMN), Applied Materials (AMAT), Cognex (CGNX), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), Dropbox (DBX), indie Semiconductor (INDI), Redfin (RDFN), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), and Yamana Gold (AUY) are expected to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, February 17

UK: Retail Sales – January

US: Import/Export Prices – January

US: Leading Indicators – January

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

