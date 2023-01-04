Daily Markets: Investors to Get Fresh Insights Into the Fed's Thinking

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended the day mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.22%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 1.65%, South Korea’s KOSPI was 1.68% higher, and Hong Kong’s Seng gained 3.22% on a broad rally led by Technology Services. Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.18%, India’s Sensex fell 1.04%, and Japan’s Nikkei was 1.45% lower, led by Chemicals, Petroleum, and Plastics names.

By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Soon after U.S. equity markets begin trading today, investors will receive several pieces of economic data that could shape trading into late morning and mid-afternoon. Those include the December ISM Manufacturing Index and the November JOLTS report - see Data Download for more on the consensus expectation. How U.S. equity markets close today will likely be dictated why what is learned in minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December monetary policy meeting. Those minutes will be released at 2 PM ET and investors will chew through the report looking for fresh insight into the Fed’s thinking for its efforts to bring inflation back to its stated 2% target. As part and parcel of that, they will be looking for clues as to when the Fed expects to reach the terminal level for the fed funds rate as well as hints as to what the Fed may do should a recession emerge in 2023.

International Economy

The U.S. and UK are reintroducing compulsory pre-flight COVID-19 tests for inbound travelers from China, while countries like Japan and Italy are requiring travelers to test upon arrival (and go into quarantine if they are positive). The EU is also moving toward mandating masks and pre-flight testing on arrivals, with the bloc's Health Security Committee drafting an opinion that includes the recommendations.

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.9 for December vs. the flash figure of 48.8 and the final 49 for November. The December print was the second straight month of declines in factory activity and the decline in new order activity points to January starting in the same boat.

The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI was revised higher to 49.8 for December, up from the preliminary estimate of 49.1 and above November’s 48.5. The rate of job creation picked up from the 20-month low seen previously while input prices and output charges rose markedly but at slower levels than in recent months. The Eurozone has a new member as Croatia adopts the euro, making it the 20th country to do so.

Consumer credit in the UK rose GBP 1.507 billion in November following the GBP 0.748 billion increase in October and well above the market consensus that called for a GBP 0.9 billion increase Consumer credit borrowing in November was split between GBP 1.2 billion on credit cards, the largest such increase since March of 2004, and GBP 0.3 billion through other forms of consumer credit, such as car dealership finance and personal loans.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index will be released, and the consensus view has it ticking lower to 48.5 in December vs. 49.0 in November. Following yesterday’s December Manufacturing PMI report from S&P Global that pointed to weakening new orders, investors will be leafing through ISM’s data for corroboration. Should the December ISM data point to manufacturing activity contracting for a second consecutive month and new order activity point to more of the same for the start of 2023, odds are investor worries for a potential recession in the 1H 2023 will grow.

Also, at 10 AM ET, the November JOLTS Job Openings report will be published and it is expected to show 10 million job openings for the month, down from 10.33 million in October.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) expects U.S. tech retail revenue of $485 billion in 2023, down 2.4% from an estimated $497 billion in 2022 and the record $512 billion reached in 2021. We’d note this time last year, CTA projected 2022 sales of $505 billion but cut that outlook to $503 billion in July as the economy weakened.

Markets

While we were congratulating ourselves on 2022 being a closed book, it seems that nobody told equity markets that 2023 was a brand-new year. The first day of trading looked an awful lot like the last day of 2022 as equities traded off. The Dow was close to flat, down only 0.03% while the S&P 500 fell 0.40%, the Russell 2000 was down 0.60% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.76% lower. Sectors were mixed with Energy (-3.51%) uncharacteristically down the most, followed by Technology (-0.95%). The biggest gainer was Communication Services, up 1.29%. In individual names, Tesla (TSLA) continued to fall, down 12.24%, representing a 228% contribution to Consumer Discretionary’s 0.60% decline. Although not as dramatic, Apple (AAPL) fell 3.74% contributing to roughly 82% of Technology’s 0.95% decline.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.03%

S&P 500: -0.40%

Nasdaq Composite: -0.76%

Russell 2000: -0.60%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 0.45%

Ether (ETH-USD): 1.37%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, no companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results. That said, we would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements during what is typically a very quiet holiday week for equity markets.

Salesforce (CRM) announced a restructuring plan that includes a reduction of the company's current workforce by approximately 10% and select real estate exits and office space reductions within certain markets. The company estimates it will incur ~$1.4-$2.1 billion in charges in connection with the plan, with ~$800 million to $1.0 billion expected to be incurred in the company’s fiscal 4Q 2023

Video cloud company Kaltura’s (KLTR) board approved a re-organization plan that includes, among other things, downsizing approximately 11% of the company's current workforce as it looks to “position the company for lower demand, spend, and available budgets across the company's market segments.”

Low-cost carrier Ryanair (RYAAY) flew 11.5 million passengers in December compared to 9.5 million in December 2021 and 1.9 million in December 2020. The company now expects to fly 166.5 million passengers for the 12 months ending in March 2023 vs. its prior forecast of 149 million.

In a filing with the SEC, Amazon (AMZN) shared it reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an $8 billion unsecured loan to be used for general corporate purposes. The term loan will mature in 364 days, with an option to extend it for another 364 days. At the end of September, Amazon held ~$35 billion in cash and long-term debt of about ~$59 billion.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) produced 10,020 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois during the December quarter, bringing its full-year production to 24,337 vehicles, just short of the 25K forecast by the company this past November. During the December quarter, the company delivered 8,054 vehicles in Q4, bringing total deliveries to 20,332 for 2022.

Pegasystems (PEGA) announced it will reduce its workforce by ~4% as part of aligning its go-to-market teams with its strategy and its commitment to becoming a Rule of 40 company.

Ahead of its expected earnings report later this week, Greenbrier (GBX) acquired 100% interest in GBX Leasing, its railcar leasing joint venture with Longwood Group, to grow its lease fleet and expand its services offering.

Progress Software (PRGS) said it will acquire document-oriented database operator MarkLogic for $355 million, a move that will add MarkLogic's NoSQL database and semantic metadata management to Progress’s portfolio.

Healthcare technology company Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) formally changed its name to Veradigm.

IPOs

As the holiday season continues, the near-term IPO calendar is relatively light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Resources Connection (RGP) and Simulations Plus (SLP) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. We would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements during what is typically a very quiet holiday week for equity markets.

Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, January 5

China: Caixin China General Services PMI – December

UK: S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI

US: ADP Employment Change Report – December

US: S&P Global US Sector PMI – December

Friday, January 6

Japan: Au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI - December

US: Employment Report – December

US: Factory Orders – November

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index

Thought for the Day

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” ~ CS Lewis

