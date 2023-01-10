Daily Markets: Investors Focused on the Future of Fed Policy

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets had a mixed day: Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Hong Kong’s Seng closed 0.26% and 0.27% lower, respectively and India’s Sensex fell 1.04%, led by banking stocks. South Korea’s KOSPI was essentially flat, eking out a 0.05% gain while Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.34%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.38%, and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.78% higher led by Technology names as well as speculation on upcoming Fed moves.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a lower market open.

Following yesterday’s rejection by the S&P 500 at its 3,900 level and several weaker than expected December revenue reports issued by chip-related companies this morning, investors will be keying on what Fed Chair Powell has to say about the future of Fed policy today. The Fed Chief will participate in an International Symposium on Central Bank Independence, hosted by the Sveriges Riksbank, in Stockholm, Sweden. The stage for any monetary policy related comments by Powell was set yesterday by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic who said that the Fed should raise interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.” Also yesterday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly commented it is “really too soon to declare victory” on inflation, and that the Fed is considering a 25-basis point rate hike at its next monetary policy meeting in early February.

International Economy

After slowing month over month in September and October, household Spending in Japan decreased 1.2% in November.

December retail sales in the UK, on a like for like basis, increased 6.5% YoY, up from 4.1% in November but still well below the pace of inflation that surged 10.7% in November.

Domestic Economy

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined 2.1 points in December to 89.8, marking the 12th consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98. Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months worsened by eight points from November to a net negative 51%. Inflation remains the single most important business problem with 32% of owners reporting it as their top problem in operating their business.

Markets

Markets were mixed yesterday as the S&P 500 declined 0.08% and the Dow was off 0.34% while the Russell 2000 was up 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.63% higher. Sectors were mixed as well, with clear leadership coming from Technology (1.16%). Real Estate was neutral (-0.05%) while Consumer Staples (-0.98%) and Healthcare (-1.67%) were the largest drag on the day. Cruise lines companies reacted positively to a ruling on a long-standing court case stemming from claims against the Castro Regime in Cuba. While the companies were ordered to pay fines, investors were at least relieved to know what the fines are (approximately $100 million each) and pushed shares higher with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) rising 5.67%, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) gaining 4.18% and Carnival Corp (CCL) up 2.93%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.12%

S&P 500: 1.37%

Nasdaq Composite: 1.62%

Russell 2000: 1.97%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 3.54%

Ether (ETH-USD): 10.20%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Albertsons (ACI), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), and TD Synnex (SNX) are expected to report their quarterly results. We would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements as we ramp up to the Q4 earnings reporting cycle.

The Financial Times reported ByteDance’s (BDNCE) TikTok is offering cheaper advertising rates than rival social media platforms, including Meta Platforms (META), Snap (SNAP), and Google (GOOGL) to grab a larger share of the digital ads market amid a slowdown in online spending.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its December revenue increased 23.9% yr/yr to NT$192.6 billion. Added to its reported revenue for October and November points to December quarter revenue of NT$625.6 billion, which is below the NT$637.2 billion consensus.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) announced its net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2022, increased 2.3% YoY. Total Retail segment net sales increased 1%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 2%, partially offset by a 1% negative impact of foreign currency translation. By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 15% at the Free People Group and 7% at the Anthropologie Group, and decreased 10% at Urban Outfitters.

Wolverine (WWW) issued mixed guidance for its December quarter with EPS at the low end of $(0.15)-(0.05) prior guidance vs. the ($0.03) consensus. even though revenue for the quarter is expected to be ~$665 million vs. the $660.72 million consensus. Explaining the mixed guidance the company shared “the acceleration of its inventory reduction efforts is expected to pressure Q4 earnings toward the low end of prior guidance."

Express (EXPR) shared it expects a loss per share between $1.18 to $1.22 and comparable sales to be flat in 2022. Per the company, “reduced spending in discretionary categories and an increased appetite for deep discounts continued into the fourth quarter which negatively impacted our business."

According to an analysis of November and December shopping data from over 1.5 billion shoppers on retail sites using Salesforce (CRM) Customer 360 (including 24 of the top 30 U.S. online retailers), consumers spent a total of $1.14 trillion online globally and $270 billion in the U.S. across the 2022 holiday season. Those figures represent flat performance from $1.14 trillion in global online holiday sales during 2021, but 5% growth in the U.S. from $257 billion. Salesforce also noted shoppers saw better deals than the 2021 holiday season, with a 21% average discount compared to 19% the year prior.

Healthcare REIT Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) shared that because COVID-19 has impacted some of its operators' ability to pay rent and mortgage obligations, EBITDA and funds available for distribution will be lower in Q1 2023 than Q4 2022.

BMW (BMWYY) reported its December quarter sales increased 10.6% YoY as supply chains continued to ease with sales in Europe up 10.9% YoY, China 12.7% YoY and the US up 11.1% YoY. The company also shared that its sales of EVs doubled during 2022 to 215,755 vehicles.

Bloomberg reported Apple’s (AAPL) push to replace the chips inside its devices with homegrown components will include dropping a key Broadcom (AVGO) component. As part of the shift, Apple also aims to ready its first cellular modem chip by the end of 2024 or early 2025, letting it swap out electronics from Qualcomm (QCOM).

Bloomberg also reported Microsoft (MSFT) is in talks to invest up to $10 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. As background, OpenAI launched a "ChatGPT" chatbot that gives users intelligent responses to simple written requests, imitating human conversation.

IPOs

Outside of the possible pricings for Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD), the near-term IPO calendar is relatively light. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. We would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, January 9

Eurozone: Sentix Investor Confidence – January

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - November

US: Consumer Credit – November

Tuesday, January 10

Japan: Household Spending – November

Japan: CPI – December

US: NFIB Small Business Index – December

US: Wholesale Inventories – November

Wednesday, January 11

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, January 12

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – December

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, January 13

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Construction Output – November

Eurozone: Industrial Production – November

US: Import/Export Prices – December

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Preliminary) – January

Thought for the Day

“Nothing ruins a Friday more than an understanding that today is Tuesday.” – Will Ferrell

