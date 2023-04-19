Daily Markets: Investors Digest Earnings, Fed's View on Economy

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.16%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries ended the day flat with a mere 0.05% gain while Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.18%, India’s SENSEX fell 0.27% and Taiwan’s TAIEX and China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.62% and 0.68%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 1.37% lower on a broad decline led by Technology Services and Communications names. European markets are lower in midday trading except for Italy and Ireland, and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

Today begins with another round of March quarter results, in which investors will be collecting comments on expectations for the coming quarter for their respective businesses as well as inflation and the overall economy. At 2 PM ET today, the Fed will release its latest Beige Book, an anecdotal collection of comments from the various regional Fed banks. The renewed focus on the economy and the potential terminal level for the fed funds rate following comments from Fed officials these last few days will have investors parsing this report for additional signs the economy is holding up better than expected. Those insights will be cross-referenced with comments today and tomorrow from five Fed officials, but Friday’s Flash April PMI data has the potential to either reaffirm or alter the emerging market narrative that the economy is holding up and inflation remains sticky.

Data Download

International Economy

The consumer price inflation rate in the UK eased to 10.1% YoY in March, down from 10.4% the month before but slightly above market expectations of 9.8%. The rate remained above the 10% mark for the seventh consecutive period and stood above the Bank of England's 2% target. Annual core inflation rate in the UK was unchanged at 6.2% in March from 6.2% in February, compared to forecasts of 6%. The Retail Price Index in the UK increased 13.5% YoY and 0.7% MoM in March vs. forecasts of 13.3% and 0.6% respectively.

The annual inflation rate in the Euro Area was confirmed at 6.9% in March, down for a fifth consecutive month from last October's record high of 10.6% and its lowest level since February 2022. Even so, the March figure remained stubbornly high and well above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0%. The core index hit a fresh record high of 5.7% in March, putting pressure on the European Central Bank to remain on a rate hiking path.

According to Fitch Solutions, rice production for 2023 is set to log its largest shortfall in two decades while supply remains constrained as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as weather woes in rice-producing economies like China and Pakistan.

Domestic Economy

This morning brings the usual Wednesday fare of economic data - weekly data for both the MBA Mortgage Applications index and crude oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration. As we noted above, at 2 PM ET, the latest edition of the Fed’s Beige Book will be published.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday that a wholesale central bank digital currency could be promising for future settlement of some financial market transactions and processing international payments.

Markets

Yesterday’s housing numbers gave traders a slight pause as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all ended the day close to flat and the Russell 2000 declined 0.40%. Sectors were mixed, with Healthcare (-0.68%) Utilities (-0.52), and Communications Services (-0.51%) taking the biggest hits while Industrials (0.48%) and Materials (0.42%) posted gains. In individual names, Lowe’s Companies (LOW) [1.51%] and Home Depot (HD) [1.20%] helped offset the 1.46% decline in Tesla (TLSA) on news of its sixth price cut this year so far to push the Consumer Discretionary sector to a 0.16% gain.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.50%

S&P 500: 8.21%

Nasdaq Composite: 16.12%

Russell 2000: 1.95%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 83.01%

Ether (ETH-USD): 75.60%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Abbott Labs (ABT), ASML (ASML), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), Elevance Health (ELV), Morgan Stanley (MS), Nasdaq (NDAQ), and Synchrony Financial (SYF) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Netflix (NFLX) reported mixed March quarter results with EPS that came in a penny better than expected, but revenue, which rose 3.7% YoY, came in a tad below the consensus forecast. During the quarter, the company had 1.75 million in global streaming paid net adds, but it will no longer provide guidance for that metric. For the current quarter, Netflix issued downside guidance with EPS of $2.84 vs. the $3.08 consensus and revenue of $8.242 billion vs. the $8.47 billion consensus. The company commented that while it's still very early days, it is pleased with new ad plans that bring lower price points to consumers.

United Airlines (UAL) reported a smaller than expected March quarter loss on revenue of $11.43 billion that matched the consensus forecast. During the March quarter, the company flew the most mainline seats 413,000 in company history, and the most mainline flights 2,300 daily for the quarter. For the current quarter, the airline sees EPS of $3.50-$4.00 vs. the $3.62 S&P consensus noting strong international demand. For full-year 2023, the company targets EPS of $10.00-$12.00.

Tesla is cutting prices for the sixth time in 2023 in the US for some of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. The Model Y AWD will go from $49,990 to $46,990; long range from $52,990 to $49,990; and Performance from $56,990 to $53,990. For its Model 3, the standard range RWD went from $41,990 to $39,990, marking the first time Tesla offered a vehicle under $40,000.

Reports indicate Google (GOOGL) is planning to launch the Pixel Fold, its first foldable smartphone with a price tag of $1,700, making it the highest price-point product in Google’s smartphone portfolio.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alcoa (AA), Calix Networks (CALX), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Equifax (EFX), F5 Networks (FFIV), IBM (IBM), Lam Research (LRCX), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Tesla (TSLA) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, April 20

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims (8:30 AM ET)

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – April (8:30 AM ET)

US: Existing Home Sales – March (10:00 AM ET)

US: Leading Indicators – March (10:00 AM ET)

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 21

Japan: Consumer Price Index

Japan: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - April

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - April

UK: Retail Sales – March

US: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI – April

Thought for the Day

“No problem can be solved until it is reduced to some simple form. The changing of a vague difficulty into a specific, concrete form is a very essential element in thinking.” ~ John Pierpont Morgan

Disclosures

Tesla (TSLA) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Sustainability Screened Index

is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Sustainability Screened Index Lowe’s Companies (LOW), Home Depot (HD) are constituents of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

