Daily Markets: Investors Digest Biden, Powell Speeches

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished their day mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.49%, Japan declined 0.29%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eked out a 0.07% gain to end the day essentially flat. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.36%, India’s SENSEX advanced 0.63%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.30%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.31% higher on a broad rally led by Technology Services. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

With a modest amount of economic data out this morning, the main driving forces behind today’s market action will be digestion and recalibration. In the last 24 hours, the market heard what was arguably the plainest language from Fed Chair Powell about the path for monetary policy. We also received President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address that touched on several policy initiatives, including the Infrastructure Law, CHIPS Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. And of course, the steady flow of quarterly earnings continues, pivoting toward cybersecurity companies and retailers. As readers puzzle through all of the above, we would suggest looking at several signposts, including the dollar as well as Treasury yields, which should hint at how the market is interpreting what is on investor plates.

International Economy

Sharing “evidence that consumption and activity are recovering faster than initially anticipated,” Fitch Ratings now expects China’s economy to grow 5% in 2023, up from its previous 4.1% growth forecast. Data released today by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed retail sales of new energy vehicles in January were 332K with Tesla (TSLA) delivering 26,843 vehicles in China vs 41,926 in December but up 38.75% YoY.

The Economy Watchers' Survey showed Japan's service sector sentiment was down by 0.2 points MoM to 48.5 in January, the lowest reading since last August.

Domestic Economy

We have the usual weekly Wednesday economic data reports coming at us this morning. Investors will be digging into the latest Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications data to gauge home buying interest. Yesterday, data from the American Petroleum Institute reportedly showed a draw of 2.2 million barrels of oil for the week ending February 3, now to see what the Energy Information Administration has today.

Markets

Monday’s defensive positioning reversed yesterday. Consumer Staples (-0.42%) and Utilities (-0.04%), along with Real Estate (-0.39%) were the only down sectors yesterday as markets seem to shrug off immediate rate concerns and rally. Energy (3.25%) and Technology (2.50%) led the way yesterday as the Russell 2000 and the Dow rose 0.76% and 0.78%, respectively, the S&P 500 gained 1.29% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.90% higher. In individual names, Cincinnati Financial Corp jumped 10.74% on a revenue beat and CEO comments regarding opportunities the company sees in the reinsurance market going forward and their ability to move quickly to capture those opportunities.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.05%

S&P 500: 8.45%

Nasdaq Composite: 15.74%

Russell 2000: 12.00%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 40.23%

Ether (ETH-USD): 39.72%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Capri Holdings (CPRI), Coty (COTY), Eaton (ETN), Radware (RDWR), Uber (UBER), and Yum! Brands (YUM) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

While Fortinet’s (FTNT) December quarter was mixed, it issued in-line guidance for the current quarter but guided 2023 ahead of the Wall Street consensus. For the year ahead, the company sees EPS of $1.39-1.41 vs. the $1.39 consensus with revenue in the range of $5.37-$5.43 billion vs. the $5.35 billion consensus. During the December quarter, short-term deferred revenue grew 32% and represents the eighth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth rates.

December quarter revenue for Yum China (YUMC) came in at $2.09 billion, missing the $2.31 billion consensus, but the company delivered EPS of $0.13, matching Wall Street expectations. During the quarter, same-store sales decreased 4% YoY, with decreases of 3% at KFC and 8% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. While the company shared it saw positive momentum during the Chinese New Year season, it cautioned that covid remains a challenge and that it sees the road to recovery as being gradual and uneven.

Despite delivering December quarter results that topped expectations and guided 2023 EPS in line with the consensus forecast, VF Corp. (VFC) shared it is cutting its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share from $0.51, commencing a strategic review of its Global Packs business, and will continue to align inventories to optimal levels. While the company’s inventory declined $158 million during the quarter, it increased 101% YoY exiting the quarter at $2.6 billion.

CVS Health (CVS) announced it will acquire Oak Street Health (OSH) in an all-cash deal at $39 per share, representing an enterprise value of ~$10.6 billion. Oak employs ~600 primary care providers and has 169 medical centers across 21 states. CVS said that by 2026, Oak will have over 300 centers.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. However, reports suggest the IPO calendar could heat up in the coming quarters with offerings from Fogo Hospitality, Panera Brands, and Cava Group. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

23andMe (ME), Affirm (AFRM), Digital Turbine (APPS), FormFactor (FORM), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Mattel (MAT), MGM Resorts (MGM), Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC), Robinhood Markets (HOOD), Walt Disney (DIS), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, February 9

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 10

Japan: Producer Price Index – Japan

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – January

Germany: Consumer Price Index – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Survey - February (Flash)

Thought for the Day

