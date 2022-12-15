Daily Markets: Investors Continue to Digest Fed Remarks

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mixed. India’s SENSEX gained 0.23% while Taiwan’s TAIEX ended the day essentially flat, down a mere 0.04%. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.25%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.37%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries dropped 0.65% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.55%. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to rocky open later this morning

We’ve got a busy morning ahead of us before the opening bell is rung for U.S.-listed equities. Investors continue to assess the message that Fed Chair Powell and his cohorts sent yesterday. If you missed it, the nutshell version is that more rate hikes are coming, most likely in smaller hits, and as of now there is no reason to expect a rate cut in late 2023. That last part counters what fed funds futures markets are pricing in, namely, a mid-year 2023 rate cut. Meanwhile, the Fed sees significantly slower growth in 2023, which it shared as part of its updated annual economic forecast. We’d note that the annual forecast doesn’t include a quarterly breakdown and also point out that given its role as a cheerleader for the economy, the Fed isn’t likely to join the growing chorus of investment firms issuing cautious outlooks for 2023.

As investors contemplate what the above means for the economy as well as 2023 earnings expectations, this morning brings the latest monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Given recent inflation data, both are expected to join the Fed in raising interest rates another step, but how big of a step remains to be seen. At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the November Retail Sales and what it says will weigh in on expectations for the 2022 holiday shopping season.

International Economy

Industrial Production in China hit its lowest level since May due to rising Covid infections and subsequent curbs. The indicator rose 2.2% YoY in November, less than the expected reading of 3.6% and significantly slower than October’s 5.0% reading. Given what we said on Covid infections and curbs, China's retail trade dropped by 5.9% YoY in November, significantly faster than October’s 0.5% fall and worse than the market expectation for a 3.7% drop.

Following yesterday’s 50-basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve and indications of more to come, today brings the latest monetary policy decisions by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB). At 8 AM ET, with inflation still above 10%, we’ll see if the Bank of England (BoE) announces another 75 basis point rate hike following November’s announcement. At 9:15 AM ET, the ECB will step into the batter’s box and while it's expected to raise rates for the fourth time in a row, it's expected to join the Fed in stepping down the size of its policy move. Similar to the Fed, the ECB is expected to enact a 50-basis point move exiting its meeting.

Domestic Economy

We have a mini-wave of data this morning that includes the usual Thursday fare better known as the weekly jobless claims data and natural gas inventories. It also includes a few meatier reports for November, including Retail Sales and Industrial Production. Both will factor into the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow Model, which based on the economic quarter to date, sees GDP coming in at 3.2% for the current quarter. In addition, the December readings for the Philadelphia Fed Index and the Empire State Manufacturing Index will provide some answers to how the domestic economy is performing as we get ready to close out 2022.

The House voted 224-210 on a continuing resolution to fund the government until December 23 to give Senate more time to work on a full-year spending package. Meanwhile, the Senate passed a bill 100-0 to ban TikTok from government-issued devices.

Markets

While markets had essentially priced in the 50 basis point hike in the Fed Fund Rate, they were jostled a little by Chairman Powell’s remarks after the meeting regarding the duration of this tightening cycle. Equities traded off by the end of the day but the move was not a violent one as the Dow fell 0.42% and the S&P 500, Russell 2000, and Nasdaq Composite gave back between 0.61% and 0.76% by the close. Moderna (MRNA) extended its gains rising an additional 5.78% on Tuesday’s news of the “statistically significant” results of cancer vaccine testing.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -6.53%

S&P 500: -16.17%

Nasdaq Composite: -28.60%

Russell 2000: -18.92%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -61.59%

Ether (ETH-USD): -64.52%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Jabil (JBL) is slated to report its latest quarterly results.

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) reported stronger than expected revenue and EPS for its November quarter, spurred on by a 13% increase in the number of delivered homes to 20,064. However, the company shared its new orders decreased 15% to 13,200 homes and the dollar value attached to those new orders dollar fell 24% to $5.5 billion. “Our sales volume and pricing have clearly been impacted by rising interest rates, but there remains a significant national shortage of housing, especially workforce housing, and there is still demand as we navigate the rebalance between price and interest rates." For its current quarter, the company expects to deliver 12,000-13,500 homes and win new orders in the range of 12,000-13,500.

Apple (AAPL) partner Foxconn Technology Group (HNHAF) announced it will ease most of its anti-Covid restrictions at its factory in Zhengzhou, China otherwise known as iPhone City.

Reports indicate U.S. defense firms including Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA), Raytheon (RTX), and Textron (TXT) have discussed supplying military gear, including helicopters and drones, to Vietnam.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz shared expectations for 2023 to be “even more challenging” than 2022 as inflation and a worsening economic outlook cut into demand.

Citigroup (C) announced it will wind down its consumer banking business in China, a move that will affect about 1,200 local employees.

Software-as-a-service platform BigCommerce (BIGC) announced a restructuring program, which would result in a total workforce reduction of ~13%. The company is also assessing its facilities footprint and its continued need for existing space for potential impairment of the right-of-use assets associated with its headquarters.

IPOs

As we head into the holiday season the near-term IPO calendar is fairly light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, December 16

UK: Retail Sales – November

Eurozone: S&P Global Flash PMI – December

Eurozone: CPI – November

US: S&P Global Flash PMI - December

Thought for the Day

“Thursday is one day closer to my expectation that everything I have done through the week culminates in progress.” – Byron Pulsifer

