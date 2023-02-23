Daily Markets: Investors Brace for Comments From Federal Reserve Heads

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.11%, India’s SENSEX fell 0.23%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 0.33% and 0.35% lower. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.89% and Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 1.28% on a broad rally led by Transportation, and Consumer Services names.

Japan’s markets are closed today to mark the Emperor’s Birthday, declared an official national holiday in 1886 and celebrated annually since.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and US futures point to a positive open.

After falling the last four days, equities are seeing some lift following positive comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and better than expected quarterly results and guidance from Nvidia (NVDA). Speaking at a G20 event, Yellen said the outlook for the global economy has improved since the group last gathered in the fall of 2022. Those comments follow the International Monetary Fund saying it saw a “turning point” in the global economy when it lifted its global GDP forecast by 0.2% to 2.9% for 2023. We’d point out that the 2023 forecast is still down from 3.4% in 2022 with the U.S. falling to 1.4% this year from 2.7% last year. The largest catalyst for the IMF’s revision was China as the IMF sees Chinese GDP rebounding to 5.3% this year, up from 3.0% in 2022.

While investors look to enjoy a positive start to the trading day, following yesterday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting minutes, we expect them to lean into comments today from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. If we hear they are in the camp of the Fed taking more aggressive action following recent reports of hotter than expected inflation, the positive start to the market could be rather short-lived.

Data Download

International Economy

Consumer Price Inflation in the Euro Area was revised slightly higher to 8.6% YoY in January, up from its initial reading of 8.5%, keeping the data set well above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0%. Despite this, January was the lowest report since May 2022 due primarily to softer energy inflation (18.9% in January vs. 25.5% in December).

Domestic Economy

Today brings the latest weekly data for Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims and Natural Gas Inventories. The market consensus sees a modest uptick in initial jobless claims for the week ending February 18 to 200,000 from 194,000 the prior week. As investors digest that data at 8:30 AM ET, they will be doing the same with the second look at 4Q 2022 GDP, which is expected to remain unchanged at 2.9%.

Markets

Equities ended the day mixed as some traders worked on the calculus-level math needed to predict the Fed’s next move while others simply “went with [their] gut.” The S&P 500 declined 0.16%, and the Dow fell 0.26% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13% and the Russell 2000 rose 0.34%. Sectors were mixed but somewhat muted compared to recent moves, with Real Estate (-0.90%) taking the biggest hit followed by Energy (-0.67%) and Materials (0.75%) making the largest gains followed by Consumer Discretionary (0.51%). In individual names, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) gained 5.41% yesterday after improved guidance following their latest earnings call and analysts’ increasing target prices for the stock.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.31%

S&P 500: 3.95%

Nasdaq Composite: 9.94%

Russell 2000: 7.58%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 45.54%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.01%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, American Tower (AMT), Bandwidth (BAND), Cars.com (CARS), ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS), Dillard’s (DLRD), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Nikola Corp. (NKLA), Papa John’s (PZZA), Stericycle (SRCL) and YETI Holdings (YETI) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Nvidia (NVDA) reported January quarter results that topped top and bottom-line expectations with the company offering upside guidance for the current quarter. Revenue for the January quarter fell 20.8% YoY to $6.05 billion, edging out the $6.02 billion consensus. Gaming-related revenue rose 16% QoQ to $1.83 billion, while data center sales fell 5.5% QoQ to $3.62 billion. During the earnings call, management shared that the gaming inventory correction is largely behind the company. For the current quarter, Nvidia sees revenue of $6.37-$6.63 billion vs. the $6.32 billion consensus and the $8.29 billion posted in the year-ago quarter. The QoQ top-line growth is expected to be driven by all four of Nvidia’s business segments with strong growth in data center and gaming. And for those counting, “AI” was mentioned easily more than 50 times on the earnings conference call.

Teladoc’s (TDOC) December quarter results bested consensus expectations. However, the company issued downside guidance for the current quarter. Revenue for the March quarter is forecasted to be $610-$625 million vs. the $648 million consensus. For 2023, the company targets exiting the year with 84-86 million U.S. members at its Integrated Care segment, up from 83.3 million at the end of 2022.

While Dutch Bros (BROS) reported its quarterly revenue rose 44% YoY to $201.8 million, its same-store sales fell 0.6%. In 2022, the company opened 133 new shops, 120 of which were company-operated, across 11 states. For 2023, Dutch Bros sees revenue of between $950 million and $1.0 billion vs. the $981 million consensus. However, its 2023 adjusted EBITDA of about $125 million falls short of the $142 million Wall Street was looking for. In terms of store growth for 2023, the company guided for total system shop openings of at least 150, of which at least 130 shops will be company-operated.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) reported downside quarterly results for its December quarter relative to consensus expectations. Comp sales for the quarter rose 4% YoY but the management shared Cheesecake’s profit margins have not kept pace given the rapidly escalating inflation. The company deployed an additional menu price increase in December, with a goal of exiting 2023 with margins back at 2019 levels. Comp sales for the current quarter through February 21 were up 9.5% YoY.

Bloomberg reports Apple (AAPL) achieved major breakthroughs in a secret project to develop a continuous blood glucose monitoring system and now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to market. Apple’s system — more than 12 years in the making — is now considered to be at a proof-of-concept stage.

A filing by the Netherlands' Financial Markets Authority showed Bill Gates has acquired a 3.76% stake in Dutch drinks company Heineken Holding NV (HEINY).

Politico reports Justice Department antitrust lawyers are homing in on yet another Google (GOOGL) target, its mapping business. DOJ officials have been meeting with Google’s competitors and customers in recent weeks to decide who would be the best witnesses in any potential lawsuit challenging its dominant position in the market for digital maps and location information.

Apollo Global Management (APO) will reportedly infuse $750 million to support the leveraged-finance business of Credit Suisse's (CS) investment-banking spinoff First Boston.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alarm.com (ALRM), Beyond Meat (BYND), Block (SQ), Carvana (CVNA), Farfetch (FTCH), Green Dot (GDOT), Insulet (PODD), Intuit (INTU), Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS), Revolve Group (RVLV), Sweetgreen (SG), Universal Display (OLED), and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) are expected to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, February 24

Japan: Consumer Price Index – January

Germany: GDP – 4Q 2022

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – January

US: New Home Sales – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – February

Thought for the Day

“There was no one near to confuse me, so I was forced to become original.” – Franz Joseph Haydn

Disclosures

