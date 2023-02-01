Daily Markets: Investors Awaiting Fed Decision, Expect 25 Basis Point Hike

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets started February up across the board. Japan’s Nikkei eked out a 0.07% gain, India’s Sensex continues to recover from its brief dislocation, rising 0.27%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.31% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.90% higher. Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan all ended the day just slightly above 1%. Consumer, and Technology names largely drove these rallies. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board except for Turkey which is down over 2% as national elections start to heat up, and U.S. futures point to a lower market open.

We have abundant economic data hitting the tape before U.S. equities begin trading today. The report from ADP will give color on the pace of job creation and wage pressures in January while the back-to-back manufacturing PMI reports from S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will be picked over to see if the economy is headed for a recession, and if so, how deep it may be.

These updates will be the last batch of fresh data before the Federal Reserve concludes its latest monetary policy meeting today and issues the subsequent policy statement at 2 PM ET. The widely held expectation is it will boost the fed funds rate by another 25 basis points, but what will keep investors on pins and needles is what it says about the road ahead for monetary policy. The consensus view calls for one additional 25-basis point rate hike in the coming months.

With inflation data still a good distance from the Fed’s 2% target, concerns over the impact of China’s economy re-opening and prospects for only a mild recession in the U.S., the Fed may signal a tougher-than-expected path ahead. Once again, the spotlight will be on Fed Chair Powell during the post-meeting press conference, with pundits and other market watchers carefully parsing his words, listening for clues as to when the Fed may stop increasing rates and when it may consider becoming less restrictive with monetary policy.

Data Download

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI stood at 48.9 in January, matching the earlier flash reading, its lowest in 26 months. Output, new orders, and remained soft during the month.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI edged up to 49.2 in January from December's 3-month low of 49.0 but came in below the market consensus of 49.5. While firms expressed the strongest optimism since April 2021, supported by hopes that economic conditions and new business will rebound, they reported demand conditions remained relatively subdued overall. The report also noted average input costs increased in January at the quickest pace in seven months due to the elevated cost of raw materials, particularly metals.

The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose for a third successive month to 48.8 in January, up from 47.8 in December. Albeit still below the 50.0 mark, the January data points to continued weakness in the euro area manufacturing sector, it was the highest reading since last August. January survey data showed new orders falling solidly and at a markedly faster pace than that for output, with new export business falling for an eleventh month in a row. With volumes of incoming new work falling quicker than production, eurozone manufacturing backlogs fell at a strong rate during January.

Preliminary estimates show the annual inflation rate in the Euro Area fell to an eight-month low of 8.5% in January from 9.2% in December, coming in below the forecasted 9%. Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, remained steady at 5.2%.

Domestic Economy

As we indicated above, there is a plethora of economic data being released this morning. At 8:15 AM ET ADP will publish its January Employment Change report and it’s expected to show 178K jobs added during the month, down from 235K in December. At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global’ January Manufacturing PMI data will be released, and the headline figure is expected to come in at 46.8 vs. 46.2 the prior month.

Then at 10 AM ET, ISM will publish its findings on the manufacturing economy for January and the consensus has it cooling further with a reading of 48, down from December’s 48.4 figure. Also, at 10 AM ET, the December JOLTs report will be shared and the market is looking for the number of job openings to fall to 10.25 million from 10.458 million in December.

Markets

Traders gained some of their confidence back yesterday and bid up just about everything as the Dow gained 1.09%, the S&P 500 rose 1.46%, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.67% and the Russell 2000 closed 2.45% higher. All sectors closed higher with Consumer Discretionary (2.29%) and Materials (2.20%) leading the way. Energy (0.89%) and Utilities (0.74%) were the relative laggards. Bucking yesterday’s trend was Corning Inc (GLW) falling 4.89% on disappointing 4th quarter results and reduced guidance.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.83%

S&P 500: 6.18%

Nasdaq Composite: 10.68%

Russell 2000: 9.69%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 39.39%

Ether (ETH-USD): 32.29%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Altria (MO), Humana (HUM), Peloton (PTON), Silicon Labs (SLAB), T-Mobile US (TMUS), and Waste Management (WM) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) delivered a modest top and bottom line beat for its December quarter. Data Center segment revenue was $1.7 billion, up 42% YoY; Client segment revenue was $903 million, down 51% YoY due to reduced processor shipments resulting from a weak PC market and a significant inventory correction across the PC supply chain; Gaming revenue was $1.6 billion, down 7% YoY; and Embedded revenue came in at $1.4 billion, primarily due to the year-ago acquisition of Xilinx. For the current quarter, AMD sees revenue in the range of $5.0-$5.6 billion vs. the $5.51 billion consensus. By segment, Client, Data Center, and Gaming revenue are expected to decline, partially offset by Embedded segment growth. Management shared it sees elevated inventory levels with some cloud customers, which will lead to a softer first half but a stronger second half of the year.

Snap (SNAP) reported better-than-expected December quarter bottom-line results led by the 17% YoY growth in daily average users (DAUs) to 375 million. Total time spent watching Spotlight content grew over 100% year-over-year with 17 content partners reaching over 50 million global viewers each in Q4 2022. That was overshadowed by Snap not providing revenue or profit guidance for the current quarter. It did share that in the current weak demand environment, it observed a year-over-year decline in revenue of approximately 7% quarter-to-date.

While December quarter earnings topped expectations, December quarter revenue at Electronic Arts (EA) fell 9.1% year over year to $2.34 billion, narrowly missing the $2.5 billion consensus. During the quarter, the EA player network grew to more than 650 million, however, the company issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $0.05-0.20 vs. the $0.74 consensus on revenue of $1.675-$1.775 billion vs. the $2.24 billion consensus. EA also announced the strategic decision to stop development on Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile.

IPOs

E-bike maker Sondors (SODR) and medical device maker Neuraxis (NRXS) are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

elf Beauty (ELF), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Meta Platforms (META), Qorvo (QRVO), and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. We would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, February 2

European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Challenger Job Cuts – January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Unit Labor Cost & Productivity – 4Q 2022

US: Factory Orders – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 3

Japan: Services PMI – January

China: Caixin Services PMI – January

Eurozone: S&P Global Services PMI, Producer Price Index - January

UK: Services PMI – January

US: Employment Report – January

US: S&P Global Final Services PMI – January

US: ISM Non-manufacturing Index – January

Thought for the Day

“Behind every criticism is a veiled wish.” ~ Esther Perel

Disclosures

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qorvo (QRVO) are constituents of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.