Daily Markets: Investors Await Powell's Speech

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today mixed. India’s Sensex fell 0.37% while Japan’s Nikkei and Taiwan’s TAIEX ended the day essentially flat, declining 0.03% and advancing 0.05%, respectively. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.29%, Hong Kong’s Seng rose 0.36%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.42%, and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 0.55% higher led by Communications names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a mixed open. At the time of writing, e-mini-Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures are modestly higher and Dow futures are tracking lower with Cboe Volatility (VIX) futures, which points to higher levels of uncertainty given the historically inverse relationship between equities and volatility.

Following another round of mixed earnings reports last night, equities are waiting for Fed Chair Powell's remarks about what’s ahead for monetary policy following the hotter-than-expected January Employment report. In addition to significantly more jobs created during the month than expected, that report showed another tick lower in the Unemployment Rate, amping the Fed’s concern over the tight labor market. The worry is a tighter-than-expected labor market will continue to bolster wage inflation pressures, keeping the Fed in rate-hiking mode longer than previously thought by the market. The market is likely to tread water until it receives Powell’s comments soon after his 12:30 PM ET appearance kicks off. As he makes his comments, investors will want to watch Treasury yields and the dollar to gauge the market’s reception.

Data Download

International Economy

The preliminary reading for Japan’s index of leading economic indicators declined to 97.2 in December after an upwardly final figure of 97.7 in November, marking the lowest reading since December 2020.

Industrial production in Germany fell sharply, down 3.1% month-over-month in December, following an upwardly revised 0.4% rise in November and worse than market forecasts of a 0.7% decline. Compared with December 2021, industrial output shrank by 3.9%.

Domestic Economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said January’s strong jobs report raises the possibility that the central bank will need to increase interest rates to a higher peak than policymakers had previously expected.

At 3 PM ET, the Federal Reserve will publish its December Consumer Credit Change report and it’s expected to show $25 billion was added to outstanding consumer credit

Later this evening, President Joe Biden will deliver the 2023 State of the Union address and market watchers will be listening for comments on the debt ceiling and government spending.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said more than half of the 54.5 GW of new utility-scale electric generating capacity projected to be added to the U.S. grid in 2023 will be powered by solar energy. If all the projected capacity to be added this year comes online, it would be a record year, more than doubling the record of 13.4 GW in 2021.

Markets

Fed action worries stemming from Friday’s jobs report persisted through the weekend and weighed on equities yesterday. The Dow declined 0.10%, the S&P 500 fell 0.61%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.00% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.60% lower. Sectors were all lower except for Consumer Staples (0.12%) and Utilities (0.85%) as traders moved to classically defensive positions. Self-storage name Extra Space Storage (EXR) rallied 2.98% in response to industry consolidation as Public Storage (PSA) announced its intent to acquire rival Life Storage (LSI).

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.24%

S&P 500: 7.07%

Nasdaq Composite: 13.58%

Russell 2000: 11.16%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 37.26%

Ether (ETH-USD): 34.98%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AGCO Corp. (AGCO), Dupont (DD), Graphic Packaging (GPK), Hain Celestial (HAIN), Hertz Global (HTZ), Malibu Boats (MBUU), and Xylem (XYL) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

December quarter results at Pinterest (PINS) were mixed, with EPS ahead of the consensus forecast but revenue, which rose 3.6% YoY to $877.21 million fell short of the $886.8 million consensus. During the quarter, the company’s Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased 4% year over year to 450 million. Management shared it sees a volatile macroeconomic environment and is experiencing softer advertiser demand. For the current quarter, Pinterest sees revenue up low single digits YoY vs. the +7.5% YoY consensus.

Chegg (CHGG) also reported mixed December quarter results and issued downside guidance for the current quarter. For the last three months of 2022, the company’s revenue fell 1.1% YoY to $205.2 million, beating the $202.1 million consensus. However, for the current quarter, it sees revenue of $184-$186 million vs. the $200.2 million consensus. For this fiscal 2023, Chegg is calling for revenue in the range of $745-$760 million vs. the $817.5 million consensus.

Nintendo (NTDOY) cut its outlook for the Nintendo Switch console to 18 million units for the 2023 fiscal year, down from its prior forecast of 19 million units.

Boeing (BA) confirmed it expects to cut about 2,000 jobs this year primarily in Finance and Human Resources through a combination of layoffs and attrition.

Alphabet (GOOGL) Google announced a new conversational AI technology it will open to public testing called Bard. The company will open the conversation technology to “trusted testers” ahead of making it more widely available to the public. Google will hold a 40-minute event on Feb. 8 at 8:30 AM ET to showcase its artificial intelligence work.

Microsoft (MSFT) will host a news event later today related to developer OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT.

Baidu (BIDU) confirmed reports it will complete internal testing and launch its ChatGPT-like bot, "Wenxin Yiyan" or "Ernie Bot" which stands for "Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration," in March.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is among the financial firms in conversation to acquire a stake in Credit Suisse's (CS) revamped investment bank CS First Boston. Credit Suisse is expected to update its spin-off plan later this week when it reports its quarterly results.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light and there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Fortinet (FTNT), Kyndryl (KD), Prudential (PRU), VF Corp. (VFC), and Yum China (YUM) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, February 8

Japan: Economy Watchers Index - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Wholesale Inventories – December

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, February 9

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 10

Japan: Producer Price Index – Japan

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – January

Germany: Consumer Price Index – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Survey

Thought for the Day

“After Tuesday, even the calendar goes WTF.” ~ anonymous

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.