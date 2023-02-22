Daily Markets: Investors Await Fed Meeting Minutes

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board as inflation concerns and anticipation of central bank responses weighed on equities today. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.37%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.51%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX lost 0.93%. Japan’s Nikkei and India’s SENSEX tumbled 1.34% and 1.53%, respectively and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.68% lower on a broad decline led by Industrial Services names.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and US futures point to a mildly lower open.

Following growing speculation that the Fed will raise rates further and more quickly than anticipated just a few weeks ago, investors will want to brace for the release of the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting minutes at 2PM ET today. The minutes will likely explain the rationale behind the 25-basis point increase to the Fed funds rate enacted soon after that meeting. However, what the report says about the potential for stronger increases will be of far more interest to market watchers.

Just a reminder: the hotter than expected January Consumer and Producer Price Indices were published after that Fed meeting as was Friday’s January Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data. These releases could leave the market putting less weight on what is revealed in those January 31 to February meeting minutes. That said, we expect the minutes will solidify the view the Fed will be doing more for longer.

Data Download

International Economy

The annual inflation rate in Germany was 8.7% in January, higher than a downwardly revised 8.1% in December, and pushed by a rise in energy prices after the government's one-off subsidy for energy bills expired at the end of 2022.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany increased to an eight-month high of 91.1 in February, from a downwardly revised 90.1 in January, compared to forecasts of 91.2. Expectations for the coming months were significantly less pessimistic (88.5 vs 86.4), while firms' assessments of their current situation worsened a bit (93.9 vs 94.1).

Domestic Economy

The only economic data coming at us today will be the usual Wednesday weekly reports for the MBA Mortgage Applications index and crude oil inventories from the Energy Information Administration.

US natural gas futures plunged to the lowest in nearly two-and-a-half years yesterday following forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

High winds ahead of a winter storm system resulted in blackouts across the San Francisco Bay area.

A report published by Cushman & Wakefield sees hybrid work pushing US office vacancies 55% above pre-pandemic levels to a record 1.1 billion square feet by 2030.

Markets

As the “Soft”, “Hard” and “No” landing crowds continue to present their various cases, markets took a cue from Morgan Stanley (MS) who yesterday announced it thought the S&P 500 could drop by 26% in the coming months. This and other sentiments shocked markets as the S&P 500 fell 2.00%, the Dow 2.06% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.50% and the Russell 2000 closed 2.99% lower.

All sectors fell with Consumer Discretionary (-3.34%) taking the biggest hit, followed by Technology (-2.37%) and Industrials (-2.29%). Consumer Staples was a spot of relative safety, down only 0.38%, and, with bigger fish to fry, traders let up on bidding down Energy as that sector fared better than it has been, down only 0.50%. With the day as it was, there wasn’t much positive action in individual names, although General Mills (GIS) managed a 4.42% gain on raised 2023 guidance and news that it will be expanding the global footprint of its premium Blue Buffalo pet food line.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.05%

S&P 500: 4.11%

Nasdaq Composite: 9.80%

Russell 2000: 7.21%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 46.99%

Ether (ETH-USD): 38.14%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for US-listed equities, Baidu (BIDU), Fiverr (FVRR), Garmin (GRMN), Gildan Activewear (GIL), Stellantis (STLA), TJX (TJX), Travel & Leisure (TNL), and Wingstop (WING) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

After reporting December quarter results that topped consensus expectations, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) issued mixed guidance for the current quarter. The company sees EPS of $0.90-$0.94 on revenue of $1.695-$1.725 billion vs. the $0.79 and $1.74 billion consensus forecasts. For 2023, Palo Alto guided EPS to $3.97-$4.03, well above the $3.43 consensus.

ZipRecruiter (ZIP) handily beat expectations for the December quarter but guided revenue for both the current one and all of 2023 below consensus forecasts. Underpinning that outlook, the company sees challenging macroeconomic conditions continuing throughout the year. On its earnings conference call, the company shared “Employers have been decreasing their willingness to pay for hires, and many companies are executing layoffs as they tighten budgets. Rather than showing a more typical seasonal rebound from the lows of the December holiday period, we saw online job postings in our marketplace remain depressed. As a result, January's revenue was down approximately 15% year-over-year.“ For the March quarter, Zip is calling for revenue between $176-182 million vs. the $207 million consensus. For the entirety of 2023, revenue is targeted between $770-790 million vs. the $929.6 million consensus.

CoStar Group (CSGP) reported December quarter results that bested the consensus forecast for both revenue and EPS, however, the company issued downside guidance for the current quarter and 2023. For its March quarter, EPS is expected to come in between $0.25-0.26 vs. the $0.36 consensus, while for 2023 the company forecasts EPS of $1.06-1.09, well below the $1.47 consensus.

Shares of implantable eye lenses company STAAR Surgical (STAA) were under pressure in aftermarket trading last night after the company indicated a lower-than-expected outlook for the full year with its Q4 2022 results.

Bloomberg reports the Federal Trade Commission won’t challenge Amazon’s (AMZN) $3.49 billion acquisition of One Medical parent 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM).

Cummins (CMI) filed an IPO registration statement with the SEC to publicly list its filtration business, Atmus Filtration Technologies.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Allbirds (BIRD), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Dutch Bros. (BROS), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), IMAX (IMAX), Lemonade (LMND), Mosaic (MOS), NetApp (NTAP), Nvidia (NVDA), Rackspace Technology (RXT), Sunrun (RUN), Teladoc (TDOC), TPI Composites (TPIC), Tutor Perini (TPC), and Valmont (VMT) are expected to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, February 23

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 4Q 2022 GDP – Second Estimate

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 24

Japan: Consumer Price Index – January

Germany: GDP – 4Q 2022

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – January

US: New Home Sales – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – February

Thought for the Day

“Works of art make rules; rules do not make works of art.” – Claude Debussy

Disclosures

