Daily Markets: Investors Anticipating Powell's Speech in Wake of Red-Hot Jobs Report

Asia-Pacific equity markets started the week down across the board as speculation regarding global central bank hawkishness and overall geopolitical risk took the reins today. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.33%, India’s Sensex fell 0.55%, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.67%, China’s Shanghai Composite was 0.76% lower, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.34% and 1.70% lower, respectively. Hong Kong’s Seng took the biggest hit today, down 2.02% on a broad market decline led by Non-Energy Materials and Technology names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down over 1% on average, and U.S. futures point to a lower market open.

We once again start the week off on a quiet note with investors waiting for what Fed Chair Powell will have to say tomorrow when he speaks at an Economic Club of Washington event. Following last week’s hot January Employment Report that included another drop in the Unemployment Rate, investors will be looking to determine if Powell now sees more than a couple of rate hikes ahead. As his comments are digested, investors are likely to look at the dollar’s reaction for confirmation. Tuesday also brings President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address and investors, especially those in defense stocks, will be focused on what is said about the debt ceiling and government spending cuts. And with artificial intelligence making headlines, tomorrow Alphabet (GOOGL) will hold an event on Search and AI with shopping, maps, and travel expected to be in the spotlight.

International Economy

Factory orders in Germany rose by 3.2% month-over-month in December, topping market forecasts of 2% and reversing from a downwardly revised 4.4% slump in the prior month.

Retail Sales in the Euro Area decreased 2.8% year-on-year in December, a third consecutive drop, and slightly worse than market forecasts of a 2.7% decline.

Domestic Economy

There are no significant domestic economic releases scheduled for today.

Markets

The good feeling markets had coming out of last week’s Fed rate decision meeting was quashed on Friday. The January Employment report came in roughly 280% above expectations, prompting fears of the Fed backpedaling on its dovish claims of a slower pace of rate hikes. The Dow fell 0.38%, the Russell 2000 declined 0.78%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.04%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.59% lower. Bucking Friday’s trend was Clorox Corp (CLX), which jumped 9.77% on a strong quarter and raised guidance for 2023.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.35%

S&P 500: 7.73%

Nasdaq Composite: 14.72%

Russell 2000: 12.73%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 41.31%

Ether (ETH-USD): 38.95%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Cummins (CMI), Energizer (ENR), Idexx Labs (IDXX), On Semiconductor (ON), Timken (TKR), and Tyson Foods (TSN) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Sharing the macro environment in the fourth quarter was more challenging than expected, The Children’s Place (PLCE) sees revenue for its January quarter coming in between $454-$456 million vs. the $467.8 million consensus. Weighing on its margins, the company opted to “liquidate units with higher built-in input and other supply chain costs.” Those comments will have investors on edge coming out of the holiday shopping season, one that is usually very critical for retailers. Comments later this week from VF Corp. (VFC), Capri Holdings (CPRI), and Ralph Lauren (RL) will indicate if this was a Children’s Place-specific event or something more widespread.

Nestle (NSRGY) CEO Mark Schneider shared the company will have to raise the prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to pass on to consumers.

Dell Technologies (DELL) will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or about 5% of the company’s global workforce.

United Micro (UMC) reported its January sales declined 4.3% YoY to NT$19.59 billion.

Public Storage (PSA) made an unsolicited offer to buy rival Life Storage (LSI) for $11 billion in an all-stock deal. Life Storage shareholders would receive 0.4192 shares of Public Storage common stock for each Life Storage share or unit they own, or $129 a share, representing a 17% premium to Life Storage's closing price on Friday.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. However, reports suggest the IPO calendar could heat up in the coming quarters with offerings from Fogo Hospitality, Panera Brands, and Cava Group. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Chegg (CHGG), Kennametal (KMT), Pinterest (PINS), Rambus (RMBS), Skyworks (SWKS), and Take-Two (TTWO) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, February 7

Japan: Leading Indicators – December

Germany: Industrial Production – December

US: Consumer Credit – December

Wednesday, February 8

Japan: Economy Watchers Index - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Wholesale Inventories – December

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, February 9

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 10

Japan: Producer Price Index – Japan

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – January

Germany: Consumer Price Index – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Survey - February (Flash)

