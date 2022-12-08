Daily Markets: Investors Anticipate Inflation, Earnings Reports

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session down across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which jumped 3.38% on a broad rally led by Technology Services (8.63%) and Consumer Services (7.28%). Down sectors were Energy Minerals and Utilities which both fell less than 0.08%. China’s Shanghai Composite was close to flat, down 0.07%, India’s SENSEX fell 0.34%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.40%, South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.49%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX slid 0.53%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace, closing 0.72% lower on a broad decline led by Consumer Durables and Commercial Services.

By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning. We are shaping up for a potentially quiet day in the market as investors wait for quarterly results after today’s market close from Broadcom (AVGO) and Costco Wholesale (COST) as well as tomorrow’s November Producer Price Index (PPI) report. Investors will look to Broadcom’s comments about the current quarter to zero in on smartphone expectations, especially with Wall Street trimming iPhone production expectations for the holiday season. Following cautious comments about the consumer earlier this week from Walmart (WMT) and Nordstrom (JWN), investors are likely to lean into Costco’s comments about the holiday season, especially its thoughts about the consumer and inflation.

Those last comments could influence expectations for the November PPI report, which is expected to fall to +7.2% YoY from October’s 8.0% reading. The consensus view for November core PPI has it also retreating vs. October, falling to 5.9% YoY from 6.7%. Stock market results this first full week of December will more than likely hinge on that report and how it influences expectations for next week’s Fed monetary policy.

International Economy

The Japanese economy contracted 0.8% on an annualized basis during 3Q 2022, less than a preliminary reading of a 1.1% fall and shifting from a marginally revised 4.5% expansion in the previous period. Economy Watchers Survey Outlook in Japan decreased to 45.10 points in November from 46.40 points in October.

Domestic Economy

We have a very tame day for economic data with only the usual Thursday data which is the Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims at 8:30 AM ET and then the EIA Natural Gas Inventories report at 11:30 AM ET.

Markets

As the 3D chess game of the markets continues to unfold as equities were down again yesterday on fears that strong economic data will prompt more tightening from the Fed. The Dow ended the day flat, the S&P 500 declined 0.19%, the Russell 2000 was down 0.31% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.51% lower. Sectors were all lower except for Healthcare (0.82%), Consumer Staples (0.42%), and Real Estate (0.21%). In individual names, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) gained 3.00% yesterday on the release of its long-term strategic and financial vision, which includes leadership changes at its nourish division and a simplification of its operating structure to better align with the various markets it serves.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -7.54%

S&P 500: -17.46%

Nasdaq Composite: -29.95%

Russell 2000: -19.53%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -63.68%

Ether (ETH-USD): -66.53%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Ciena (CIEN), Hello Group (MOMO), and Manchester United (MANU) will be among the few companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

According to data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles (NEVs) in China grew 58.2% YoY to 598,000 units in November. On a MoM basis, November NEV sales rose 7.8%. The CCPA found Tesla (TSLA) delivered 62,493 China-made vehicles in November, down 12.85% MoM, and its Shanghai plant exported 37,798 vehicles.

During an interview, Coinbase Global (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong shared “Last year in 2021, we did about $7 billion of revenue and about $4 billion of positive EBITDA, and this year with everything coming down, it’s looking, you know, about roughly half that or less.”

British American Tobacco (BTI) expects revenue growth of 2%-4% at constant currency rates in 2022, as the market for e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products is expanding. The company also reiterated it is confident in delivering a targeted £5B of revenue, and profitability by 2025.

BlackLine (PL) plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 5%, or approximately 95 total positions.

BlackBerry (BB) announced that Human Horizons, a China-based intelligent driving technology company, has selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power the autonomous driving controller and intelligent digital cockpit controller of its second flagship vehicle, the HiPhi Z.

Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount (PARA), launches today in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

IPOs

As we head into the holiday season the near-term IPO calendar is fairly light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Broadcom (AVGO), Costco Wholesale (COST), DocuSign (DOCU), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and RH (RH) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, December 9

China: CPI, PPI - November

US: Producer Price Index – November

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Preliminary) – December

Thought for the Day

“Some people call it Thursday; I like to call it Friday Eve.” ~ Anonymous

