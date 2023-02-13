Daily Markets: Investor Attention Turns to January Inflation Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board, except for China’s Shanghai Composite which was up 0.72%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.12%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.22%, Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 0.27%, India’s SENSEX lost 0.41% and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 0.69% lower. Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.88% weighed down by a weak Technology sector and a generally lower corporate outlook. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

Following the U.S. military shooting down its fourth high-altitude object to close out last week, in Canada this time, geopolitical tensions are once again running high as we start this week. Those tensions are likely to linger but investor attention will turn very quickly to the January inflation data being reported in the coming days. How quickly, if at all, it retreated and how far it remains from the Fed’s stated 2% target are what investors want to know, for those answers have the potential to once again reshape what’s expected by the Fed in the coming months.

In terms of corporate earnings, more than 800 companies are reporting this week and what we learn will likely solidify the recent change in earnings expectations for 2023. Exiting last week, 2023 earnings expectations for the S&P 500 were little changed vs. those for 2022, dramatically lower than the almost 8% year-over-year growth called for back in early September. That, along with higher interest rates, is prompting a conversation about the current valuation multiple for that market benchmark.

Data Download

International Economy

The European Commission issued its Winter 2023 Economic Forecast that lifts the growth outlook for this year to 0.8% in the EU and 0.9% in the euro area. Both areas are now set to narrowly avoid the technical recession that was previously anticipated. Consumers and businesses continue to face high energy costs and core inflation (headline inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food) was still rising in January, further eroding households' purchasing power. As inflationary pressures persist, monetary tightening is set to continue, weighing on business activity and exerting a drag on investment. The growth rate for 2024 remains unchanged, at 1.6% and 1.5% for the EU and the euro area, respectively.

French labor unions threatened to bring the nation to “a halt” in March as the number of protesters against government pension reform swelled to about 1 million on Saturday.

Domestic Economy

Politico reports the Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress for the largest Pentagon budget in history, according to the Defense Department’s chief financial officer, as partisan squabbling over the debt ceiling raises the specter of deep cuts to the military’s funding plans. The Biden administration has started approving state requests to use Medicaid to pay for groceries and nutritional counseling.

Markets

Equities ended the week seeing Technology (-0.46%) and Communications Services (-0.96%) trading off in response to ongoing earnings misses. Friday sector returns were reflected in broad indexes as the Russell 2000 gained 0.18%, the S&P 500 rose 0.22% and the Dow closed 0.50% higher while the Nasdaq Composite fell -0.61%. In individual names, Expedia Group (EXPE) fell 8.55% on missed earnings despite company management noting that “demand was otherwise strong and accelerating.”

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.18%

S&P 500: 6.54%

Nasdaq Composite: 11.96%

Russell 2000: 8.95%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 30.30%

Ether (ETH-USD): 26.38%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Check Point Software (CHKP), Monday.com (MNDY), and TreeHouse Foods (THS) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Reports indicate Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is making plans for a tax-free spin-off of its merchant business, offloading much of the business from its $43 billion Worldpay acquisition in 2019.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA) has reportedly begun work on hydrogen plants as it looks to build out a fueling network for the zero-emissions truck market.

The American Gaming Association is predicting that more than 50 million people will bet about $16 billion on the National Football League championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. What kind of a bump this provided for DraftKings (DKNG), MGM (MGM), Caesars (CZR), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN)? The coming weeks should let us know.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Angi Inc. (ANGI), Arista Networks (ANET), Avis Budget (CAR), Denny’s (DENN), IAC Inc. (IAC), iRobot (IRBT), Lattice Semi (LSCC), and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) are expected to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, February 14

Japan: 4Q 2022 GDP

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – December

UK: Employment Change Report – December

Eurozone: 4Q 2022 GDP

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – January

OPEC Monthly Report

US: Consumer Price Index – January

Wednesday, February 15

UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index - January

Eurozone: Industrial Production - December

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Retail Sales – January

US: Empire State Manufacturing Index – February

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – January

US: Business Inventories – December

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, February 16

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – December

Japan: Imports/Exports – January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – January

US: Producer Price Index – January

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 17

UK: Retail Sales – January

US: Import/Export Prices – January

US: Leading Indicators – January

Thought for the Day

“If I were a serious person, I’d probably have a real job.” ~ Harrison Ford

