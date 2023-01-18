Daily Markets: Inflation, Retail Sales Reports Take Center Stage

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets closed mixed today with South Korea’s KOSPI down 0.47%, China’s Shanghai Composite ended flat, while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was up 0.16%, Hong Kong’s Seng gained 0.47%, India’s Sensex advanced 0.64% and Japan’s Nikkei closed 2.50% higher after the Bank of Japan did not make any changes to its interest rate policy. Taiwan’s TAIEX is closed today for a market holiday

By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures gained after the December Producer Price Index (PPI) and December Retail Sales report were released. The PPI report showed that prices for wholesale goods and services dropped sharply, declining 0.5% for the month, ahead of analyst forecasts of a 0.1% decline. Excluding food and energy, core PPI rose 0.1%, in line with estimates. Meanwhile, retail sales fell 1.1% in December, slightly ahead of the 1% forecast. Between the two reports, it shows that inflation, while still high, is slowing, and consumer demand has softened somewhat.

Data Download

International Economy

The consumer price inflation in the Euro Area was confirmed at 9.2% YoY in December, down from November's 10.1% and October's all-time high of 10.6%. Still, the rate remained well above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0 percent, suggesting policymakers might continue their policy-tightening campaign for some time. Turning to core consumer prices for the Euro Area in December, they increased at a record 5.2% YoY, matching expectations but up compared to the 5% increase recorded in October and November.

Passenger car registrations in the European Union increased 12.8% year-on-year to 896,967 units in December 2022, the fifth consecutive month of growth.

The annual inflation rate in the UK fell to 10.5% in December from 10.7% in November, matching market forecasts. It marks a second consecutive month of slowing inflation and the lowest rate in three months, after a peak of 11.1% in October. The Retail Price Index in the UK increased 13.4% YoY in December, the smallest increase in three months, compared to 14% in November and the expected December print of 13.6%.

The IEA forecasts global oil demand will rise by 1.9 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2023 to a record 101.7 mb/d, with nearly half the gain from China following the lifting of its Covid restrictions. Jet fuel remains the largest source of growth.

Markets

Major indexes were muted yesterday, with the Russell 2000 losing 0.15%, the S&P 500 and the Dow down 0.20% and 1.14%, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite managed to rise 0.14% on moves by Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Yesterday’s premarket earnings miss by Goldman Sachs (GS) was countered somewhat by Morgan Stanley’s (MS) beat, but was enough to cast a shadow on Financials as Bank of America (BAC), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs combined to account for just over 94% of Financials’ -0.66% move yesterday. Overall, sectors were down and the few that were up rose less than 0.10% including Consumer Staples (0.07%), Consumer Discretionary (0.07%), and Real Estate (0.03%).

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.30%

S&P 500: 3.95%

Nasdaq Composite: 6.01%

Russell 2000: 6.95%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 27.56%

Ether (ETH-USD): 30.86%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Charles Schwab (SCHW) and PNC (PNC) are expected to report their quarterly results.

United Airlines (UAL) landed a beat and raise in the December quarter last night sending its shares higher in after-market trading. Revenue for the quarter rose 51.4% YoY to $12.4 billion, nicely ahead of the $12.23 billion consensus leading December quarter EPS of $2.46 per share vs. the $2.13 consensus. For the current quarter, United guided EPS to $0.50-$1.00 vs. the -$0.04 consensus estimate and shared expectations for total operating revenue growth of about 50% which suggests revenue near $11.35 billion vs. the $11.25 billion consensus estimate. The company also shared expectations for 2023 that call for EPS between $10-$12, smashing the $6.42 consensus with revenue growth in the high teens vs. the expected 13%.

Shares of organic light emitting diode company Universal Display (OLED) moved higher in aftermarket trading after the company announced an evaluation agreement with Seiko Epson Corp in which Universal Display will supply its phosphorescent OLED materials and tech to Epson for AR/VR display application.

Bloomberg reports Apple is still planning to unveil its first mixed-reality headset this year, but an even more important follow-up product — lightweight augmented-reality glasses — has been postponed due to technical challenges.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) reported better than expected December quarter EPS led by the 61.9% YoY increase in revenue to $976 million, which topped the $932 million consensus. Net interest income increased 92% to $565 million on higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances, despite a decline in margin lending balances. The number of customer accounts rose 25% to 2.09 million. Total daily average revenue trades for the quarter were 1.89 million vs. 1.92 million in the prior quarter and 2.44 million in the year-ago quarter. Commission revenue rose 3% YoY to $331 million reflecting higher customers futures trading volume and larger average trade size in options, partly offset by lower customer stock trading volume.

Sporting goods retailer Big Five (BGFV) issued downside top and bottom-line guidance for its December quarter, now seeing EPS of $0.07-0.08 vs. the $0.13 consensus and revenue of ~$238.3 million vs. the $244.68 million consensus. The company shared its sales generally tracked on target through Black Friday, but trends decelerated in December, as inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty appeared to impact holiday discretionary spending beyond more than expected.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) and its subsidiaries BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank NA, announced it has received all regulatory approvals required to complete its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas (BNPQY).

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alcoa (AA), Discover Financial (DFS), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Wintrust Financial (WTFC) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today.

Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, January 19

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – December

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – January

Friday, January 20

Japan: Consumer Price Index – December

UK: Retail Sales – December

Germany: Producer Price Index - December

US: Existing Home Sales – December

Thought for the Day

"Sales are contingent upon the attitude of the salesman -- not the attitude of the prospect." -W. Clement Stone

Disclosures

Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) are constituents of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.