Daily Markets: How Will the December Jobs Report Shape Fed Expectations?

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today mixed. Hong Kong’s Seng declined 0.29% and India’s Sensex was 0.50% lower. China’s Shanghai Composite came close to flat, eking out a 0.08% gain, while Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.51%, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.59%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 0.68% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, up 1.12% on a broad market rally with Health Technology, and Technology Services providing the only drag on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open but at the time of writing, The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is also up.

All of that could change depending on what is revealed in the December Employment Report that hits the tape at 8:30 AM ET. The consensus forecast calls for 200,000 jobs to have been created during the month, a slower pace than November’s 263,000. That pace of job creation is expected to keep the Unemployment Rate changed at 3.7%. However, given the Fed’s focus on wage inflation, the degree to which the YoY increase in December Average Earnings is stronger than expected will be a thorn in the side of investors. Should that metric come in hotter than expected, we could see the market narrative tip even further toward a 50-basis point rate hike expectation at the Fed’s February policy meeting. Following this week’s hotter-than-expected December ADP Employment Change Report, the probability for such a rate hike rose to ~40% per the CME FedWatch Tool vs. 32% before the report.

10 AM ET will see the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) publish its December Non-Manufacturing Index and it is expected to fall to 55.0% vs. November’s 56.5% reading. Earlier this week, ISM’s Manufacturing Index posted its second consecutive month of contraction with the December data. With the December Non-Manufacturing data in hand, economists and investors will have a clearer sense as to GDP for Q4 2022 and how strong the overall economy is as it enters 2023. No doubt those insights will foster another round of speculation on what lies ahead for corporate earnings and 2023 GDP expectations.

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI stood at 51.1 in December, compared with a flash print of 51.7 and after a final 50.3 in November.

Preliminary estimates showed the annual inflation rate in the Euro Area fell to 9.2% in December, the lowest in four months, and below forecasts of 9.7%. Energy prices rose at a slower rate (25.7% vs 34.9%) although costs continued to rise for food, alcohol, and tobacco (13.8% vs 13.6%), non-energy industrial goods (6.4% vs 6.1%) and services (4.4%vs 4.2%). Eurozone retail sales dropped 2.8% YoY in November following a downwardly revised 2.6% fall for October but came in less than the expected decline of 3.3%.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the December Employment Report and the December, ISM Non-Manufacturing Index discussed above, at 10 AM the November Factory Orders report will be released, and it's expected to show a 0.4% decline vs. the 1.0% gain registered in October.

Redfin reported pending U.S. home sales slid 32% YoY in December to the lowest level since at least 2015 due to higher mortgage rates and recession concerns as well as the impact of winter storms during the month.

Markets

Equity indexes traded off yesterday with the Dow down 1.02%, the Russell 2000 1.09% lower, and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.16% and 1.47%, respectively. With market participants trading more cautiously, nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the red.

Real estate (-2.93%) and utilities (-2.16%) were the worst performers while energy (+1.82%) and Communications services (+0.14%) closed in positive territory. Amazon (AMZN) was a notable drag in that respect, contributing to 47% of Consumer Discretionary (-0.93%) returns after announcing plans to cut ~18,000 positions. On the positive side, potatoes seem to be where the money is these days as Lamb Weston (LW) posted a strong quarter and raised forward guidance, driving the stock 9.77% higher yesterday.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.66%

S&P 500: -0.82%

Nasdaq Composite: -1.54%

Russell 2000: -0.46%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 1.39%

Ether (ETH-USD): 4.35%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Greenbrier (GBX) is expected to report its latest quarterly results. As we close out this shortened holiday trading week, we would advise readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements as we start to ramp up to the Q4 2022 earnings season.

Samsung (SSNLF) pre-announced its quarterly profit tumbled by two-thirds to an eight-year low as the company’s memory-chip and smartphone businesses faced larger-than-expected order pullbacks and price drops in the memory business, combined with falling sales of smartphones and home appliances. The tech bellwether will report its full quarterly results on January 31.

Following the cancellation of more than 16,700 flights from December 21-31, the preliminary estimate of Q4 2022 available seat miles (capacity) by Southwest Airlines (LUV) is a decline of ~6%, ~4 points lower than its previous guidance. Factoring that into its thinking, Southwest now expects to report a net loss for its final quarter of 2022.

ChargePoint (CHPT), Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY), and MN8 Energy announced plans to rapidly expand the availability of DC fast charging with the development of over 400 charging hubs across the U.S. and Canada.

Costco (COST) reported December net sales of $23.80 billion, an increase of 7.0% from $22.24 billion last year.

The Wall Street Journal reports Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks after the home goods retailer came up short on sales during the critical holiday season.

Century Therapeutics (IPSC) announced it will lay off 25% of its workforce and prioritize certain programs in its pipeline in a move to extend its cash runway into 2026.

Vince McMahon, the majority owner and former chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), plans to return to the company following his retirement last year.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) is reportedly considering a sale of a unit that makes products including flight controls, which could fetch about $1 billion according to Bloomberg.

CACI International (CACI) was awarded a five-year contract by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency to provide background investigation fieldwork services, valued at $2.25 billion.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, and no significant IPOs were slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Ahead of the December quarter earnings season that kicks into gear the week of December 16, we would alert readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements.

Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, January 9

Eurozone: Sentix Investor Confidence – January

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - November

US: Consumer Credit – November

Tuesday, January 10

Japan: Household Spending – November

Japan: CPI – December

US: NFIB Small Business Index – December

US: Wholesale Inventories – November

Wednesday, January 11

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, January 12

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – December

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, January 13

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Construction Output – November

Eurozone: Industrial Production – November

US: Import/Export Prices – December

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Preliminary) – January

Thought for the Day

