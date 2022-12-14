Daily Markets: How High and for How Long Will the Fed Raise Interest Rates?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board on U.S. markets’ reaction to yesterday’s CPI print which prompted speculation about the Fed’s overall inflation response. China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day flat, up a mere 0.01%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.39%, India’s SENSEX and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.65% and 0.67%, respectively while Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.72% and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.13% higher. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, up 1.49% pulled ahead by Utilities and Electronic Technology names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning

At 2 PM ET this afternoon the Fed will conclude its December monetary policy meeting, after which it is widely expected to boost the Fed Funds rate by 50-basis points, easing off the throttle on the pace of its efforts to tame inflation. In addition to today’s policy action, the Fed will also be publishing its latest quarterly economic projections which when paired with Fed Chair Powell’s presser comments could suggest the Fed’s course of action in 2023. Exiting the Fed’s September meeting, the corresponding economic projections saw the Fed Funds rate reaching 4.6% by the end of 2023. However, policymakers have since shared those expectations have increased following the receipt of economic data showing that showed while inflation has eased, it remains stubbornly high.

The last few days have brought November data that revealed some progress on the Fed’s inflation fight but nonetheless, the data remains meaningfully far from the Fed’s 2% target. Should Powell not temper expectations of the Fed’s stated course of action that it will continue to go bigger, for longer, and not indicate a near-term pause in its efforts, we could see the stock market give back some of its recent gains.

Data Download

International Economy

Because asymptomatic patients are no longer participating in testing, China’s National Health Commission shared the country will stop counting asymptomatic Covid-19 cases but accelerate vaccinations as it is hit by an uncontrolled coronavirus outbreak.

Japan's core machinery orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power companies, jumped 5.4% month-on-month in October 2022, topping expectations for a 2.6% gain. On an annual basis, private-sector machinery orders rose 0.4% in October, slowing from a 2.9% gain in September.

The annual inflation rate in the UK eased to 10.7% YoY in November vs. 11.1% in October and the market forecast of 10.9%. While the data showed some improvement in transportation and clothing, food inflation inched higher in November to 16.5% YoY from 16.4% the prior month, hitting the strongest since 1977, led by the cost of bread and cereals. Housing rentals increased by 4.5%, slightly above 4.3% in October.

Industrial production growth in the Euro Area slowed to 3.4% YoY in October, slowing from the upwardly revised 5.1% September figure.

Domestic Economy

Before we get to today’s main event -- the Fed’s December monetary policy meeting and Fed Chair Powell’s presser comments -- we have the latest weekly data for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and EIA’s Crude Oil Inventories data. Also, out this morning is the Import/Export Pricing data for November.

The Biden administration plans to put more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components.

Senate leaders shared congressional negotiators are within striking distance of a deal on fiscal 2023 government funding, intending to vote next week before leaving for Christmas break.

Markets

Yesterday’s November Consumer Price Index print, while not the strongest showing of the Fed’s inflation-fighting powers was enough for markets as they posted gains on the day. The Dow rose 0.30%, the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 advanced 0.73% and 0.76%, respectively, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.01% on the news. Consumer Staples (-0.14) was the only down sector on the day and Consumer Discretionary ended the day flat, eking out a 0.01% gain. In individual company price action, Moderna (MRNA) jumped 19.63% on news that an experimental cancer vaccine, in conjunction with Merck & Co (MRK) existing Keytruda drug showed “clinically meaningful improvement” in treating melanoma.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -6.14%

S&P 500: -15.66%

Nasdaq Composite: -28.05%

Russell 2000: -18.39%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -61.69%

Ether (ETH-USD): -64.23%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, no companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) not only upped its EPS expectations for the current quarter, but it also issued stronger EPS guidance for 2023 and 2024. For its current quarter, Delta now sees its EPS in the range of $1.35-$1.40 vs. its prior $1.00-1.25 guidance and the $1.15 consensus. For 2023, Delta targets EPS of $5.00-$6.00 vs. the $4.80 with $7.00 in 2024, well ahead of the $6.62 consensus. For 2023, the company sees non-fuel unit costs falling 5%-7%, driving margin expansion and a near doubling of adjusted EPS to $5 to $6.

Reports suggest Apple (AAPL) is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads, part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at complying with strict European Union requirements coming in 2024.

Boeing (BA) CEO Dave Calhoun said the airplane maker is "slowly and steadily" working to overcome supply chain bottlenecks but predicted 2023 will remain "tough" in terms of supply chain constraints.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) will spend $1.06 billion to adapt its global production network for electric powertrain systems, including battery assembly, electric drive units, and axles.

IPOs

As we head into the holiday season the near-term IPO calendar is fairly light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Lennar (LEN), Mitek Systems (MITK), and Nordson (NDSN) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, December 15

Japan: Imports/Exports – November

China: Retail Sales, Industrial Production – November

UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Retail Sales – November

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – December

US: Empire State Manufacturing Index – December

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – November

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, December 16

UK: Retail Sales – November

Eurozone: S&P Global Flash PMI – December

Eurozone: CPI – November

US: S&P Global Flash PMI - December

Thought for the Day

“If all our national holidays were observed on Wednesdays, we could wind up with nine-day weekends.” — George Carlin.

Disclosures

Apple (AAPL) is a constituent of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.