Daily Markets: Fed Heads Hint at Not Being Out of the Woods Yet

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board: Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.46%, India’s SENSEX 0.52%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.66%, China’s Shanghai Composite 0.77%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 0.90%, South Korea’s KOSPI 0.98%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.28%, led downwards by a broad decline led by Electronic Technology, and Technology Services names. The only positive sectors were Non-Energy and Energy Minerals. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board except for Ireland (Irish Stock Exchange) and Turkey (Istanbul Stock Exchange) interestingly, both use the “ISE” code for their exchanges. U.S. futures point to a lower open.

Markets continue to adjust interest rate expectations following this week’s hotter-than-expected inflation data. Stoking those thoughts were comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester that even ahead of this week’s data she saw a “compelling economic case” for a 50 basis-point interest-rate hike at the Fed’s recent policy meeting. Mester’s counterpart at the St. Louis Fed, James Bullard, commented policymakers need to be open to bigger rate hikes going forward if economic conditions warrant. Before equities begin trading this morning, we’ll hear from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and markets will be leaning into their comments about what’s next for monetary policy as they continue to reset fed funds rate expectations.

The annual producer inflation in Germany dropped to 17.8% in January from 21.6% in December, a good deal warmer than the expected reading of 16.4%. Energy prices remained the most significant upward contributor (32.9% vs 41.9% in December), namely the distribution of natural gas (50.7%) and electricity (27.3%). Excluding energy, producer prices advanced by 10.7% from a year earlier.

Retail sales in the United Kingdom increased 0.5% MoM in January, rebounding from an upwardly revised 1.2% drop in December and beating market forecasts that called for a decline of 0.3%. On a YoY basis, Retail Sales in the UK fell 5.1% in January vs. the expected drop of 5.5%.

At 8:30 AM ET, January Import and Export Prices will be reported, giving us yet another view on inflation. Then at 10 AM ET, January’s Leading Indicators will be published with the consensus outlook seeing them fall an additional 0.3% after December’s 0.8% decline.

Fed comments rolling back the definitive end of 50 basis point rate hikes sent the markets tumbling yesterday. The Russell 2000 fell 0.96%, the Dow dropped 1.26%, the S&P 500 declined 1.38% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.78% lower. Unsurprisingly, all sectors were lower yesterday, with Consumer Discretionary (-2.18%) and Technology (-1.74%) taking the biggest hits. West Pharmaceuticals Services (WST) rose above the fray yesterday, gaining 14.54% on a strong positive quarterly revenue and earnings surprise and positive guidance for 2023. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.66%

S&P 500: 6.53%

Nasdaq Composite: 13.27%

Russell 2000: 1027%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 42.59%

Ether (ETH-USD): 36.93%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AMC Networks (AMCX), AutoNation (AN), and Deere & Co. (DE) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

While DoorDash (DASH) reported a wider than expected bottom line loss for its December quarter, revenue rose almost 40% YoY to $1.82 billion, topping the $1.76 billion consensus. Marketplace GOV increased 29% YoY to $14.4 billion, ahead of management’s prior guidance of $13.9-$14.2 billion. For 2023, DoorDash sees its Marketplace GOV in the range of $60-$63 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $500-$800 million.

Revenue soared more than 80% during DraftKings’s (DKNG) leading it to report a smaller than expected bottom-line loss for its December quarter. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) increased to 2.6 million during the quarter, a 31% YoY increase due in part to the expansion of its Sportsbook and iGaming products into new jurisdictions. Average Revenue per MUP was $109 in the December quarter, up 42% YoY. For 2023, the company lifted its revenue guidance to $2.85-3.05 billion from $2.8-3.0 billion and the $2.92 billion consensus.

Top and bottom line results for the January quarter at Applied Materials (AMAT) topped consensus expectations, while its guidance for the current quarter bookended consensus forecasts. Revenue for the April quarter is expected to be in the $6.0-$6.8 billion range vs. the $6.33 billion consensus with EPS of $1.66-$2.02 vs. the $1.76 consensus. Looking at end market demand, Applied shared the smartphone market remains weaker, but, AI, automotive, clean energy, and industrial markets are stronger. For 2023, Applied is calling for another down year of customer spending and expects its backlog will decline in 2023.

Automation systems company Cognex (CGNX) reported mixed December quarter results and issued downside revenue guidance of $239.43 million vs the $245 million consensus for the current quarter. Per the company, “A few of our largest e-commerce customers have paused most of their investments. At the end of 2022, we observed slower trends across our broader factory automation business, and we have seen this carry into the beginning of 2023."

Norfolk Southern (NSC) is facing increasing scrutiny following the February 3 derailment that led to a chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, and yesterday’s derailment outside of Detroit, Michigan that was reportedly carrying hazardous materials.

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

Hey hey hey, it is not only once again Friday, but a Friday ahead of a long weekend in the US and there are no companies expected to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading this afternoon. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Monday, February 20

Germany: Producer Price Index – January

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - February

US: Equity markets closed - President’s Day

Tuesday, February 21

Japan: Flash Manufacturing PMI – February

Eurozone: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Composite PMI – February

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment - February

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Composite PMI - February

US: Existing Home Sales – January (10:00 AM ET)

Wednesday, February 22

Germany: Consumer Price Index - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, February 23

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 4Q 2022 GDP – Second Estimate

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 24

Japan: Consumer Price Index – January

Germany: GDP – 4Q 2022

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – January

US: New Home Sales – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – February

“Youth is like a long weekend on Friday night. Middle age is like a long weekend on Monday afternoon.” ~ Richard Nelson Bolles

Deere & Co. (DE) is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Sustainable Future of Food Index

